



In a recent incident highlighting the risks of misinformation in international politics, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar cited a fabricated headline from the UK-based newspaper The Daily Telegraph to claim a symbolic victory for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) over India.





During his address to the Pakistani Senate, Dar referenced a viral image allegedly showing the front page of The Daily Telegraph with the headline: “Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies.” This claim was made in the context of heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor against terror targets in Pakistan.





However, the image Dar cited was quickly exposed as fake by multiple fact-checking entities. India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit confirmed that the image was AI-generated and that





The Daily Telegraph had never published such an article. The fake front page contained numerous inconsistencies, including spelling errors, awkward language, and layout discrepancies that did not match the editorial standards of a reputable British newspaper. Words like “Fyaw…” instead of “Force” and “preformance” instead of “performance” were among the glaring mistakes identified.





Significantly, the claim was also debunked by Pakistan’s own leading newspaper, Dawn. Their iVerify Pakistan team analysed the viral image, found multiple discrepancies, and concluded that the information was false. Dawn’s investigation highlighted that the image was not only fabricated but also part of a broader pattern of misinformation being circulated on social media during the recent India-Pakistan escalation.





BJP leaders in India, including Amit Malviya and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, strongly criticized Pakistan for spreading such misinformation. Malviya noted that Pakistan’s propaganda is “quickly falling apart,” while Chandrasekhar drew a parallel between the tactics of the Pakistan Army and those of the opposition Congress party in India, both allegedly relying on misleading the public.





The episode underscores a wider strategy by some state-affiliated Pakistani accounts to flood the information space with recycled images, misrepresented videos, and entirely fabricated claims, especially following military confrontations with India. This approach aims to overwhelm public discourse and obscure the truth, making it challenging to distinguish fact from fiction.





The incident involving Ishaq Dar’s reference to a fake UK newspaper headline has been thoroughly debunked by both Indian and Pakistani fact-checkers. It serves as a cautionary tale about the ease with which digital misinformation can be weaponized in the modern information environment, and how it can backfire, leading to embarrassment and loss of credibility for those who propagate it.





Based On ANI Report







