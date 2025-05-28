



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has expressed optimism about the improving security situation in Kashmir, stating that the atmosphere of fear in the valley has significantly diminished.





Speaking at Pahalgam, a renowned tourist destination in J&K, Abdullah acknowledged the tragic impact of the recent April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives and temporarily dampened tourism in the region. However, he emphasised that government initiatives to strengthen security have begun to restore confidence among locals and tourists alike.





Abdullah highlighted the resurgence of tourism, noting the increasing number of visitors in popular destinations like Pahalgam and Gulmarg, where hotel occupancy is rising and tourist activity is picking up. He urged both domestic and international tourists to return to Kashmir and enjoy its unparalleled natural beauty, stressing that the valley is once again becoming a safe and welcoming destination.





Addressing the issue of negative travel advisories issued by several countries against visiting Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah called upon the Ministry of External Affairs to actively work towards having these advisories revoked. He argued that the improved security environment warrants a reassessment by foreign governments, and he encouraged the Indian government to facilitate the return of international tourists, including golfers who are drawn to the region's scenic courses.





Abdullah also underscored the importance of promoting sports tourism, particularly golf, which has gained prominence in national events like the Khelo India games and is featured in international competitions such as the Olympics and Asian Games. He encouraged greater participation in golf to enhance India’s prospects in global sporting events.





Praising Kashmir’s unique natural beauty, Abdullah expressed hope that more people would visit, experience the region’s charm, and contribute to the country’s strength and unity. He asserted that fear should not deter people from visiting, as succumbing to fear would only undermine the region's progress.





Looking ahead to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, Abdullah described the annual pilgrimage as a vital tradition for the region. He expressed hope that a large number of pilgrims would visit and share their positive experiences, further promoting Kashmir as a peaceful and attractive destination.





On the political front, Abdullah addressed reports of internal differences within the National Conference, particularly concerning Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. He dismissed such concerns as recurrent attempts to destabilise the party, affirming the leadership’s commitment to resolving the people’s issues and expressing confidence in the state’s continued progress over the next five years.





In conclusion, Farooq Abdullah’s statements reflect a renewed sense of optimism for Kashmir’s future, emphasising improved security, the revival of tourism, and the importance of unity and resilience among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.