



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to Panama, delivered a strong message against Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism targeting India.





Addressing the Indian community and Panamanian officials, Tharoor emphasised that India’s desire for peaceful coexistence has not been reciprocated by Pakistan, which he accused of repeatedly attacking Indian territory through cross-border terrorism in pursuit of territorial claims.





Tharoor recounted the pain and losses India has suffered over nearly four decades, referencing attacks since 1989 in Kashmir and the heavy civilian toll they have exacted. He declared that it is unacceptable for India to continue bearing such pain and that the country will no longer limit itself to appealing to the international community for support. Instead, India has shifted to a policy of active and decisive response, making it clear that terrorist acts will not go unpunished.





Highlighting the evolution in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, Tharoor cited the Uri surgical strike of 2015—where Indian forces crossed the Line of Control for the first time to target terror bases—and the 2019 Balakot airstrike, which saw India cross the international border to strike terrorist headquarters deep inside Pakistan. He noted that recent operations have gone even further, targeting multiple terror bases and training centers in Pakistan’s Punjabi heartland.





Tharoor specifically referenced Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 women widowed. He described the emotional impact of the attack, recounting how survivors’ cries moved India to act decisively. Tharoor stated that India’s resolve was to ensure the color of the sindoor (vermilion) worn by Indian women would match the blood of the perpetrators, symbolising both grief and determination for justice.





The delegation, which includes MPs from across the political spectrum, underlined India’s unity and collective resolve against terrorism. Tharoor clarified that India does not seek war but insists that acts of terror must be met with firm retaliation to deter future attacks. He also sought understanding and support from Panama and the international community, should India need to act again in self-defence.





During their visit, the delegation met with Panama’s Assembly President Dana Castaneda, who expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. The visit is part of a broader diplomatic outreach to communicate India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and to build international support for its stance.





Tharoor’s statements in Panama reflect India’s hardened position against cross-border terrorism, its willingness to take direct action when provoked, and its appeal for global solidarity in combating the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The delegation’s unified front underscores the national consensus on this critical security issue.





Based On ANI Report







