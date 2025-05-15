



Austria's new Foreign Minister, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, held a significant phone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening the robust bilateral relationship between Austria and India.





During the call, Meinl-Reisinger unequivocally condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, expressing Austria's solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. She welcomed the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, describing the ceasefire as a crucial step toward de-escalation and regional peace.





Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism and voiced strong opposition to any form of nuclear blackmail. The discussion referenced the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, underlining the shared resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms.





The conversation also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Meinl-Reisinger emphasised the urgent need for Russia to agree to a ceasefire and halt the violence, highlighting Austria and India's shared interest in promoting collective efforts for peace in Ukraine.





She stressed that now is the time for Russia to stop the killing and agree to a ceasefire, reflecting Austria's clear stance in support of diplomatic solutions and the cessation of hostilities.





In their public statements following the call, both ministers highlighted the strong, long-standing diplomatic ties between Austria and India, established in 1949, and their mutual commitment to further deepen cooperation across various sectors. The dialogue between Meinl-Reisinger and Jaishankar took place against the backdrop of renewed efforts for peace in South Asia, with the United States also welcoming the India-Pakistan ceasefire and encouraging ongoing direct communication between the two countries.





The exchange underscored Austria's solidarity with India in combating terrorism, its support for peace initiatives in South Asia, and its advocacy for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, reinforcing the importance of multilateral cooperation for global security and stability.





Based On ANI Report







