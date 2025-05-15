



Mariam Solaimankhil, a Member of Afghanistan's Parliament in exile, has strongly endorsed India's recent Operation Sindoor, framing it as a necessary response to what she describes as Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism and violence in Kashmir.





Her remarks come in the wake of a significant escalation between India and Pakistan, triggered by a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, where Pakistan-backed militants killed 26 civilians in a communal targeting incident.





Solaimankhil asserted that India's actions were justified, emphasising that Pakistan has long been a breeding ground for terrorism, with its military and intelligence agencies (notably the ISI) actively supporting militant groups.





She pointed out that Pakistan has not only facilitated attacks in Kashmir but has also allowed terrorist organisations to thrive within its borders, posing a threat to regional and global security. According to Solaimankhil, India's strikes were "very responsible," as they specifically targeted terrorist outposts and camps, avoiding indiscriminate violence and focusing on dismantling the infrastructure that enables terrorism.





She further accused Pakistan of systematically spreading misinformation and propaganda, both domestically and internationally. Solaimankhil highlighted how Pakistan’s government and ISI have, for decades, promoted false narratives to deflect blame and manipulate global opinion, often using online troll farms, paid media spokespeople, and official channels to propagate these views. She argued that this strategy has been exposed over time, with the world increasingly recognising India's role as an economic power committed to stability, in contrast to Pakistan's reputation for harbouring and exporting terrorism.





Solaimankhil also criticised Pakistan for making the United States a scapegoat, claiming that Islamabad blames the US for the presence of terrorists within its borders while simultaneously threatening the international community with nuclear escalation. She described these tactics as "completely ridiculous," asserting that the global community is now more aware of the realities on the ground and the distinct paths taken by India and Pakistan.





Moreover, she noted that Pakistan’s support for terrorism has backfired domestically, with terror-related violence now affecting its own citizens. This internal strife, she argued, further demonstrates the dangers of Pakistan’s policies and the urgent need for a robust international response to its actions.





The broader regional context adds weight to Solaimankhil’s statements. On May 7, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of missile strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab province.





The Indian government described the operation as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," explicitly stating that only terrorist camps and infrastructure were targeted, not Pakistani military facilities. However, Pakistan claimed civilian areas were hit and retaliated with strikes of its own, escalating the conflict until a ceasefire was brokered on May 10.





Solaimankhil’s remarks also coincide with growing unrest in Pakistan’s Balochistan region, where Baloch representatives have openly declared independence, citing decades of violence, enforced disappearances, and human rights abuses by the Pakistani state. This internal dissent further underscores the instability and challenges facing Pakistan, both from within and outside its borders.





In summary, Mariam Solaimankhil’s statements reflect a broader consensus among Indian and some international voices that Operation Sindoor was a necessary and proportionate response to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Her critique of Pakistan’s policies and propaganda highlights the deep-rooted and complex nature of the conflict, while her support for India’s actions aligns with the prevailing narrative that decisive action is required to counter state-sponsored terrorism in South Asia.





Based On ANI Report







