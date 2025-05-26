



During the recent visit of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation to Bahrain, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey expressed strong confidence that Bahrain would back India’s position at both the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





Dubey emphasized Bahrain’s longstanding friendship with India, highlighting historical ties such as the use of the Indian Rupee in Bahrain from 1947 to 1960, and noted that Bahrain has consistently supported India in international forums, including blocking anti-India moves by Pakistan at the OIC and supporting FATF actions against terrorism.





The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda and including representatives from across the political spectrum—such as AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla—met with Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.





The discussions focused on issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on India’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. The Indian side articulated its concerns over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, providing detailed accounts of attacks with Pakistani involvement and calling for international action, including renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s activities by FATF.





Owaisi and other delegation members stressed that Pakistan is an aggressor, not a victim of terrorism, and urged Bahrain to continue its support for India at global forums. The delegation also highlighted India’s secular credentials, contrasting them with the situation of minorities in Pakistan, and called on Bahrain to encourage Pakistan to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and take responsibility for its actions.





Bahrain’s leadership, for its part, reaffirmed its commitment to peace, its opposition to terrorism, and its appreciation for historic and growing ties with India. Bahraini officials indicated that they understand the importance of supporting India’s stance in international organizations such as the OIC and FATF, and past actions suggest Bahrain is likely to continue this supportive approach.





The visit was well received by the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, who appreciated India’s unified and firm stand against terrorism and its efforts to strengthen international cooperation on this front. The delegation’s outreach is part of a broader diplomatic initiative to counter global misinformation and reinforce India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, especially in the wake of recent attacks attributed to Pakistan-based groups.





The all-party delegation’s visit to Bahrain has reinforced bilateral ties and secured Bahrain’s continued support for India’s positions at key international forums, particularly concerning counter-terrorism efforts and opposition to Pakistan’s anti-India agenda at the OIC and FATF.





Based On ANI Report







