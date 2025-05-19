



In a significant counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces apprehended two terrorist associates in the DK Pora area of Shopian district. The joint operation was conducted by the Indian Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, and the CRPF 178 Battalion.





Acting on specific intelligence, the forces established a checkpoint where the suspects were detained. Upon searching the individuals, authorities recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including two pistols, four hand grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials.





Following the arrests, the Shopian Police registered an FIR and commenced a detailed investigation to uncover the suspects' network and activities. This operation is part of a broader, ongoing crackdown on terror-related activities and overground workers (OGWs) in the region, reflecting the security forces' commitment to maintaining peace and neutralizing threats to national security.





The Shopian operation comes amid heightened security activity in South Kashmir. On May 13, a major encounter in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, Shopian, resulted in the neutralization of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists. This gunfight erupted after a massive cordon-and-search operation, launched on the basis of intelligence inputs, during which the terrorists opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel. The identities of the slain militants are yet to be officially confirmed.





These developments follow a series of anti-terror actions across Jammu and Kashmir, including extensive searches in Srinagar after the Pahalgam attack, targeting OGWs and associates of proscribed outfits under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





The recent successes are also set against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, where Indian forces executed precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border, reportedly eliminating nearly 100 operatives at key bases in Pakistan, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba training base in Muridke.





Collectively, these operations underscore the coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, police, and paramilitary forces to disrupt terrorist networks, prevent infiltration, and restore stability in the region. The ongoing investigation into the Shopian arrests is expected to yield further insights into terror financing, recruitment, and operational linkages, reinforcing the resolve of security agencies to dismantle subversive elements in Jammu and Kashmir.





