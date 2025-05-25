

The Razor Crest MK-1, developed by Bangalore-based space start-up EtherealX, is poised to revolutionise the global space industry as one of the most powerful and efficient medium-lift reusable launch vehicles



Bengaluru-based start-up Ethereal Exploration Guild (EtherealX) is set to disrupt the global space launch industry with the development of Razor Crest MK-1, the world’s first fully reusable medium-lift launch vehicle—a technological milestone that even industry leader SpaceX has not yet achieved. Founded in 2022 by former ISRO engineers Manu J Nair, Shubhayu Sardar, and Prashant Sharma, EtherealX is rapidly positioning itself at the forefront of India’s private space sector.





Razor Crest MK-1 is engineered to deliver a payload of up to 24.8 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in expendable mode and 8 tonnes in reusable mode, surpassing the capabilities of current Indian launch vehicles and setting new global standards in the medium-lift segment.





The rocket is powered by nine advanced “Stallion” engines, each producing 925 kilo-newtons of thrust, making it one of the most powerful operational liquid rocket engines outside the United States.





A defining innovation of Razor Crest MK-1 is its industry-first approach to reusability: both the booster and the upper stage are designed for recovery and reuse. While SpaceX has mastered booster recovery, upper-stage reusability remains a significant challenge due to the intense re-entry heat.





EtherealX’s breakthrough lies in harnessing this re-entry heat to power a proprietary propulsion system, eliminating the need for expensive heat shielding and enabling rapid turnaround and lower operational costs.





EtherealX’s cost structure is equally disruptive. With projected launch costs as low as $350 to $2,000 per kilogram—around one-eighth the cost of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and a fraction of the global average—the start-up aims to democratise access to space, particularly for commercial satellite deployment and in-space services. This cost advantage is expected to be a game-changer for India and the broader global market, especially as geopolitical shifts drive demand for non-aligned, multipolar launch options.





The company has already secured $110 million in launch agreements with clients from Europe, Japan, and other spacefaring nations, reflecting growing international trust in India’s emerging launch capabilities. EtherealX is also one of the select Indian firms included in the Indo-US Space and Defence Collaboration Programme, cementing its role in new global alliances for space technology and defence logistics.





Technologically, EtherealX is progressing rapidly. The company is manufacturing its most powerful engine, a 1.2 mega-newton unit, and plans a technology demonstrator launch in 2026, followed by a full-scale launch in March 2027. Key milestones include upper-stage engine cluster firings and vertical take-off and landing tests to validate the rocket’s reusability.





Financially, EtherealX has raised $5 million in seed funding and is attracting further investment, supported by India’s growing ecosystem of sector-focused government venture funds. The company maintains a strong ‘Make in India’ ethos, sourcing most components domestically while planning to scale up in-house manufacturing as it matures.





EtherealX’s dual strategy of global outreach and domestic self-reliance reflects a broader vision: to transform India from a launch site into a launch superpower.





As CEO Manu J Nair notes, the company’s mission is not just to catch up with global leaders but to redefine what is possible in space access, leveraging India’s heritage and talent to set new benchmarks for the world.





IDN







