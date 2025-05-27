Commanders watching the airstrikes closely in the war room, also seen IAF Chief in conversation





In response to unprovoked cross-border shelling from Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) of India executed a planned and deliberate attack on a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) launchpad located in Looni, just 3 kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC), during the night of May 9 and 10, 2025.





This operation was part of a broader escalation following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which had triggered Operation Sindoor—a decisive Indian military response launched on May 7 targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border.





BSF Inspector General Shashank Anand, Jammu Frontier, detailed in a press conference that the Pakistani side initiated firing on Indian positions, for which the BSF was already prepared. As a result, Indian forces inflicted heavy damage on several Pakistani posts without incurring any losses themselves.





The initial retaliatory actions by the BSF on the night of May 8 visibly shook the morale of enemy forces in the area. Subsequently, on May 9, Pakistan escalated by launching unprovoked cross-border firing along the international border in northern Jammu, moving away from the Samba region. Anticipating further escalation, the BSF intensified its shelling on Pakistan’s border belt on May 9 and 10, with a specific plan to strike terrorist launchpads if the opportunity presented itself.





Intelligence inputs indicated the presence of 18-20 militants at the Looni launchpad, who were believed to be preparing for infiltration into India under the cover of cross-border firing, with the likely intent to target Indian installations. Acting on this intelligence, the BSF executed a highly coordinated and well-planned two-phase operation, resulting in the complete destruction of the Looni launchpad and inflicting maximum casualties on the militants.





Operation Sindoor, under which this action fell, was a comprehensive military campaign that led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The operation also involved targeting and damaging Pakistani radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in retaliation for Pakistan’s attempts at missile and drone attacks. The intensity of the exchanges lasted for four days, after which, on May 10, both countries announced an understanding to cease hostilities.





Notably, the BSF highlighted the significant role played by its women personnel during these operations, with women commanding and serving at forward posts during the hostilities.





The BSF’s attack on the LeT launchpad in Looni was a calculated and effective military response to cross-border aggression, demonstrating India’s preparedness and capability to neutralize imminent threats and deter future infiltration attempts.





Based On ANI Report







