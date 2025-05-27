



Inspector General Shashank Anand has firmly stated that the Border Security Force (BSF) remains on maximum alert along the International Border (IB) and that Operation Sindoor is ongoing, driven by persistent concerns over Pakistan’s reliability and the threat of cross-border infiltration.





Anand emphasized that the BSF has not relaxed its vigilance, with robust surveillance and defensive measures in place to counter any attempts at infiltration or provocation from across the border.





Operation Sindoor was launched as a decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent escalations by Pakistan.





The operation began on May 7, with the BSF and Indian armed forces executing precision strikes against terror launch pads and enemy posts deep inside Pakistani territory, including the destruction of nine terror camps and significant damage to over 70 Pakistani posts and launch pads. Notably, the BSF targeted the Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pad in Looni, inflicting heavy casualties and forcing adversaries to retreat.





Throughout the operation, the BSF demonstrated high operational preparedness, thwarting infiltration attempts by groups of 40 to 50 suspected terrorists who tried to cross under the cover of Pakistani shelling, particularly in the Sialkot sector.





Preemptive strikes by BSF not only foiled these attempts but also resulted in significant losses for the enemy, including casualties among Pakistani Rangers and terrorists.





The BSF has also responded to evolving threats, such as the use of drones by Pakistan to drop payloads on Indian posts, which led to the loss of three personnel.





In response, the BSF has enhanced surveillance with the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) and is integrating more advanced technologies to strengthen border security.





Women personnel played a prominent role during Operation Sindoor, with officers like Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanding forward posts and other women constables actively participating in combat operations.





The BSF has proposed to honour their valour and the sacrifices of fallen soldiers by naming posts in the Samba sector after Operation Sindoor and after martyrs.





Despite the intense exchanges, the BSF suffered no loss of assets or infrastructure, while Pakistan saw the destruction of numerous posts, towers, and bunkers. The force continues to work closely with the Army to address tunnel threats and maintain comprehensive surveillance over the border.





Anand reiterated the BSF’s commitment to both national security and civilian welfare, encouraging farmers along the IB to continue their activities under BSF protection and emphasising the force’s role as India’s first line of defence.





He made it clear that while the BSF does not provoke, it will respond forcefully to any misadventure, maintaining unwavering vigilance along the border.





Based On A PTI Report







