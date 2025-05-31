



The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), scheduled for June 8, 2025, marks a historic milestone in India’s space ambitions as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the country’s designated "Gaganyatri," prepares to journey to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.





Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has underscored the profound significance of this mission for India’s human spaceflight program, noting that it represents the culmination of years of planning and a strategic vision initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2018, with the announcement of the Gaganyaan program.





Until now, India’s experience in human spaceflight has been limited, with only Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984 serving as a precedent. Dr. Narayanan highlighted how Sharma’s ongoing involvement and insights are enriching current preparations, bridging the gap between past and future endeavours.





The selection process for the mission was rigorous, with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla chosen as the prime mission pilot and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as the backup. Both candidates were recognised for their excellence, but only one could be selected for the mission.





Dr. Narayanan expressed full confidence in both astronauts, emphasising the thoroughness of the selection process and the high standards upheld by ISRO’s team of 20,000 professionals. The training for the Gaganyatris commenced in the first week of August 2024 in the United States and has now reached its final phase.





This comprehensive preparation included orientation to mission facilities, overviews of launch procedures, SpaceX suit fittings, and the selection of space food options. Additionally, the astronauts underwent extensive familiarisation with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and ISS systems, including daily operations, communication protocols, and emergency response training—particularly for medical emergencies.





Dr. Narayanan placed special emphasis on the benefits of the Axiom 4 mission for India’s broader Gaganyaan program. He explained that the mission will not only provide invaluable hands-on experience for the Gaganyatri but also foster cross-cultural collaboration, as Shubhanshu Shukla will work alongside experienced astronauts from the United States, Poland, and Hungary.





During the mission, the crew will conduct nine experiments—some developed in India—while also engaging in technology demonstrations and mission management tasks. This exposure is expected to bolster the Gaganyatri’s confidence and competence in technical, managerial, and psychological domains, all of which are essential for India’s future independent human spaceflight missions.





Addressing concerns about the safety of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule, Dr. Narayanan affirmed his confidence in the system, citing its extensive flight testing and proven track record. He acknowledged that, as with any space mission, the ultimate outcome remains uncertain until launch day, but he expressed optimism about the mission’s success.





On the topic of mission costs, Dr. Narayanan defended the expenditure as a necessary investment in India’s space future. He drew parallels to the transformative impact of new technologies in rural India, likening the excitement and promise of spaceflight to the introduction of buses in remote villages—a metaphor for progress and the collective pride of the nation.





The Axiom 4 mission is a watershed moment for India’s space ambitions, offering a unique opportunity for experiential learning, international collaboration, and the development of human spaceflight capabilities.





The knowledge and confidence gained from this mission will be instrumental in shaping the success of the Gaganyaan program, ensuring that India is well-prepared for its future endeavours in human space exploration. As Dr. Narayanan concluded, all of India stands united in anticipation and pride for this pioneering journey, which will yield outcomes that will benefit the nation’s space program for years to come.





Based On A NDTV Report







