



Mahindra Defence Systems has unveiled a new 4×4 bulletproof platform, designed for military and paramilitary use. This vehicle is notable for being based on the Ford F-series heavy-duty chassis, which is recognised for its robustness and reliability in demanding environments.





Both companies have established notable presence in the armoured vehicle sector, with Mahindra focusing on indigenous defence solutions and Ford developing partnerships for armoured civilian and commercial applications.





Key Features





Chassis: Built on the Ford F-series heavy-duty platform, which is known for its durability and performance in both civilian and military applications.





Bulletproof Protection: The vehicle is engineered to provide ballistic protection, making it suitable for high-risk operations and patrol missions. The exact level of ballistic protection is not specified in the available sources, but Mahindra's previous bulletproof vehicles offer protection against 7.62 mm rounds and are designed to withstand threats such as IEDs and mines.





Crew And Capacity: Typically configured to accommodate a driver, commander, and additional personnel, with modular interiors allowing for mission-specific reconfiguration.





Mobility: The 4×4 drivetrain ensures off-road capability, crucial for military operations in rugged terrain.





Modularity: The interior can be easily reconfigured for various roles, such as troop transport, command and control, or ambulance duties, depending on mission requirements.





Additional Equipment: The platform can be equipped with remote weapon stations, automatic grenade launchers, and anti-tank guided missiles, enhancing its combat versatility.





The new bulletproof platform is designed for the Indian Defence and Para Military forces. Its modularity and protection make it well-suited for patrol, quick reaction, and support missions in hostile environments.





Feature Description Chassis Ford F-series heavy-duty Protection Bulletproof (level unspecified, likely B6/B7) Drivetrain 4×4 Crew 2 (driver, commander) + 2-4 additional personnel Modularity Configurable for various mission profiles Armament Options Remote weapon station, grenade launchers, ATGMs Intended Users Indian Defence and Para Military forces





Mahindra Defence Systems' new 4×4 bulletproof vehicle, leveraging the Ford F-series chassis, represents a flexible and robust solution for modern military requirements, combining proven automotive engineering with advanced protection and mission adaptability.





Mahindra Defence Systems' Armoured Vehicle Portfolio





The Mahindra Marksman: India's Pioneer Armoured Platform





Mahindra Defence Systems has established itself as a significant player in India's defence manufacturing sector through the development of specialised armoured vehicles. The company's flagship product, the Mahindra Marksman, represents India's first armoured capsule-based Infantry mobility vehicle, designed specifically to provide comprehensive protection for defence, paramilitary, and police personnel. First unveiled in 2009, this vehicle marked a crucial milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, demonstrating the country's growing self-reliance in producing sophisticated military equipment.





The Marksman's deployment history illustrates its practical effectiveness and widespread adoption across India's security apparatus. Initially put into service by Mumbai Police's elite Force One unit, the vehicle subsequently received orders from numerous state and central police forces, as well as paramilitary organisations including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This broad adoption pattern indicates the vehicle's proven reliability and effectiveness in real-world operational conditions.





Light Bullet Proof Vehicle (LBPV)





Mahindra Defence Systems continued its innovation trajectory with the unveiling of a new Light Bullet Proof Vehicle (LBPV) at DEFEXPO 2018 in Chennai, demonstrating the company's commitment to expanding its armoured vehicle portfolio. Designed by Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, the LBPV features a crew configuration of two primary operators—a driver and commander—with additional rear space accommodating two to four additional personnel depending on mission requirements.





The LBPV's design philosophy emphasises modularity and adaptability, with the company highlighting the vehicle's ability to be easily reconfigured for different missions due to its modular interior layout. This flexibility represents an important advancement in military vehicle design, allowing a single platform to serve multiple roles and reducing the overall logistics burden on military and paramilitary forces. The vehicle is specifically designed for use by Indian Defence and Paramilitary forces, indicating Mahindra's continued focus on serving domestic security requirements.





In conclusion, Mahindra Defence Systems has established itself as a leader in indigenous Indian defence manufacturing through successful platforms like the Marksman and LBPV, while Ford has shown innovation in providing armoured solutions for civilian and commercial applications through strategic partnerships.





The existing strategic alliance between Mahindra and Ford for civilian vehicle development demonstrates the potential for deeper technological cooperation between the companies. Their combined expertise—Mahindra's defence manufacturing experience and Ford's global automotive technology leadership—could theoretically support development of advanced specialised vehicles. The documented track record of both organisations suggests they possess the technical capabilities and market understanding necessary to develop sophisticated armoured vehicle solutions, whether independently or through collaborative efforts.





