



A high-level All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha and comprising MPs from major political parties, visited Tokyo as part of India’s global outreach to garner international support against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





The delegation’s visit comes in the wake of recent terror attacks, including the one in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which has heightened India’s diplomatic efforts to build a global consensus on countering terrorism.





During their stay, the Indian MPs held significant meetings with key Japanese officials. They met Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, who conveyed Japan’s solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.





The meeting underscored India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and highlighted the importance of international cooperation to address regional security challenges, including state-backed terrorism.





The delegation also engaged with Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Suga reiterated Japan’s strong support for India’s efforts against terrorism and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to stand with India in its fight against cross-border threats. Both sides emphasized the need for strict action against perpetrators of terror and lauded India’s restraint in recent escalations.





Further extending their outreach, the Indian MPs interacted with leading Japanese think tanks, briefing them on India’s firm zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. These sessions facilitated in-depth discussions on regional security challenges, particularly those arising from state-sponsored terrorism. Participants from the Japanese side expressed robust support for India’s position and efforts to combat terrorism.





Earlier in the day, the delegation met with Takeshi Iwaya, Japan’s Foreign Minister, who expressed strong support for India’s anti-terrorism stance and commended the restraint shown by India in the face of provocations. He emphasized the necessity of strict punishment for those responsible for terror acts and extended condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.





JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leading the delegation, stated that India’s position was presented unequivocally and was met with appreciation and support from Japanese officials. The Japanese side acknowledged the seriousness of the threat and the need for decisive action, echoing India’s call for the elimination of terrorism.





This visit is part of a broader diplomatic initiative by India to strengthen international partnerships and build consensus for a unified stand against terrorism. The Japanese government’s expressions of solidarity, as well as ongoing defence and security cooperation between the two countries, reinforce the Special Strategic and Global Partnership that India and Japan share, further contributing to regional peace and stability.





Based On ANI Report







