



India expelled staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, declaring them "persona non grata" for engaging in activities inconsistent with their official diplomatic status.





This was confirmed by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who stated that the Pakistani officials were conducting activities "not in keeping with their official status," which led to their expulsion. One of the staffers has already left India, while the other was given 24 hours to depart following the announcement.





The MEA issued a formal demarche to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, emphasizing that all Pakistani diplomats and officials in India must strictly adhere to their diplomatic privileges and not misuse their status in any manner.





The MEA reiterated that the expulsion was based on the officials' involvement in activities incompatible with their diplomatic roles, though specific details of the activities were not publicly disclosed, which is standard diplomatic practice.





This is the second such expulsion within a short period, with another Pakistani official having been declared persona non grata and expelled earlier in May for similar reasons.





The expulsions come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, which further escalated bilateral tensions.





The expulsion of Pakistani officials has also been reciprocated by Pakistan, which declared an Indian High Commission staff member in Islamabad persona non grata for engaging in activities "incompatible with his privileged status," directing the individual to leave within 24 hours.





The context of these diplomatic actions is a broader deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, marked by cross-border terrorism and subsequent military operations.





In addition to the expulsions, India has taken several measures such as reducing the size of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and closing the Attari-Wagah land border check-post.





The declaration of "persona non grata" is the strongest expression of disapproval a host country can show towards a foreign diplomat, effectively stripping them of diplomatic immunity and requiring their departure without the obligation to provide detailed reasons.





The expulsion of Pakistani High Commission staffers for activities inconsistent with their official status reflects ongoing diplomatic and security tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in the aftermath of recent terror attacks and military operations.





Both countries have engaged in reciprocal expulsions, underscoring the fragile state of bilateral relations and the importance placed on upholding diplomatic protocols.





Based On ANI Report







