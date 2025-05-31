



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar’s recent address at the convocation ceremony for foreign students at Parul University, Vadodara, articulated India’s robust and evolving stance on terrorism, national security, and international diplomacy. In his remarks, Jaishankar emphasised that the world is witnessing a paradigm shift in security dynamics, particularly concerning the retaliation against terrorism.





He stated that the epicentres of terrorism are “no longer immune” to counter strikes, marking a departure from the past when perpetrators could operate with impunity across borders. This change, he noted, is reflected in India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, which is now being actualised through decisive actions rather than mere rhetoric.





Jaishankar specifically referenced the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting its dual objective: to devastate the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and to sow seeds of religious discord within the region. The barbarity of the attack, which claimed 26 lives, necessitated a strong response. India’s military operation—dubbed Operation Sindoor—targeted and destroyed terrorist command centres in Bahawalpur and Muridke, signalling that those who sponsor, nurture, or utilise terrorism will be made to pay a heavy price.





This operation, one of India’s most significant cross-border actions since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, was characterised by precision and restraint, targeting only terror infrastructure and not military installations within Pakistani territory.





The minister underscored India’s resolve not to succumb to nuclear blackmail, asserting that all decisions regarding national security are taken with the country’s best interests at heart, and will continue to be so.





He observed that India’s response to terrorism has grown stronger and more resolute over time, especially in comparison to the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where a forceful response was widely desired but not executed. Jaishankar also noted that India’s right to self-defence is increasingly recognised by the international community, as evidenced by the understanding shown by other nations following Operation Sindoor.





Turning to the broader context of international relations, Jaishankar critiqued the growing trend among some nations to adopt openly “transactional” policies—prioritising narrow self-interest over mutual understanding and benefit.





He pointed out that while advancing national interests is natural, it should be guided by respect for culture, tradition, and heritage among partners. Jaishankar remarked that India, as a “rare civilizational state,” values sentiments and principles, and remains committed to its obligations to the global community despite limited resources.





He also cautioned against new forms of domination in the post-colonial era, where certain powers misuse globalisation to interfere in the internal affairs of countries in the global south. Jaishankar’s comments reflect India’s broader vision of reclaiming its rightful place in the international order, not through coercion or imposition, but by fostering mutual respect and cooperation among nations.





Jaishankar’s address presented a comprehensive overview of India’s current security doctrine: a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, a refusal to bow to nuclear coercion, and a commitment to principled, value-driven diplomacy. The Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor exemplify India’s willingness to act decisively against terror, while its engagement with the international community remains rooted in mutual respect and shared values.





Based On A PTI Report







