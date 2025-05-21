



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri convened a comprehensive briefing for Members of Parliament and delegates from seven all-party groups ahead of their diplomatic missions to key partner countries.





These visits are strategically timed to highlight India’s unified and resolute stance against terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.





The delegations, comprising MPs from across the political spectrum—including leaders like Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), and Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena)—are tasked with engaging government officials, legislators, think tanks, business, and intellectual communities in various countries. Their primary objective is to present India’s national consensus and unwavering approach to combating cross-border terrorism, with a focus on Pakistan’s continued support for such activities.





During the briefing, Misri and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) provided detailed country-specific guidance, historical context on previous terror attacks, and strategic talking points. Each delegation will be equipped with dossiers containing evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism, tailored in the official languages of the host countries to maximize impact. The MEA emphasized the importance of presenting a united front and sensitizing foreign governments to the challenges India faces from cross-border terrorism, particularly from Pakistan.





Key points highlighted in the briefing included:





Operation Sindoor’s Success: India’s precision strikes dismantled nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 100 terrorists while exercising restraint to avoid civilian casualties. The operation was intelligence-driven and marked a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, targeting deep into Pakistani territory and neutralizing high-value terrorist leaders.





Zero Tolerance Policy: The delegations were instructed to convey India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and to counter any misinformation, especially claims propagated by Pakistani media about civilian casualties. India maintains that its actions were strictly against terrorist infrastructure, not civilians or the Pakistani military.





Diplomatic Measures: India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and imposed restrictions on Pakistani nationals and diplomats, underscoring that “blood and water cannot flow together” until Pakistan ceases its support for terrorism.





Unified National Stand: All parties agreed that the delegations represent the nation as a whole, setting aside political differences to safeguard India’s security and international reputation. The briefings stressed that India’s fight is against terrorism, not the people of Pakistan, and that India seeks peace but will respond decisively to any aggression.





International Engagement: The delegations will visit both current and incoming members of the UN Security Council, as well as other strategic partners, to ensure that India’s narrative is clearly understood and supported at global forums, especially as Pakistan prepares to assume a UNSC seat.





The briefings also addressed the sequence of events following Operation Sindoor, including Pakistan’s retaliatory actions and the eventual ceasefire, which was initiated after significant losses on the Pakistani side. India’s approach was lauded by international experts as a demonstration of both strategic restraint and assertiveness, redefining its red lines on cross-border terrorism.





The all-party delegations, thoroughly briefed and united in purpose, are set to project India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism, expose Pakistan’s role in cross-border attacks, and reinforce the country’s commitment to peace and security on the global stage.



