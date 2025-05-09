



In the wake of escalating hostilities following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan entered a dangerous phase of military confrontation marked by missile exchanges, drone incursions, and retaliatory strikes. The most significant development in this standoff was the operational debut of India’s Russian-built S-400 Triumf air defence system-locally named the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’-which played a decisive role in thwarting a large-scale Pakistani aerial assault.





On the night of May 7–8, 2025, Pakistan launched a coordinated barrage of drones and missiles targeting critical Indian military and civilian infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Key sites under threat included military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, as well as the Jammu civil airport and surrounding areas such as Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. According to Indian defence officials, 15 cities were targeted in this unprecedented attack.





S-400 In Action: Neutralising The Threat





India’s air defence forces responded swiftly. The S-400 system, renowned for its rapid deployment and advanced tracking capabilities, was activated within minutes. Its high-powered radar units detected and tracked multiple incoming threats, including both missiles and drones, at ranges up to 600 km. The system engaged and neutralised the hostile projectiles with precision, ensuring no casualties or material losses were reported on the Indian side.





The S-400’s ability to simultaneously track up to 160 targets and engage 72 of them, using a mix of missiles with ranges from 40 km to 400 km, proved critical in defending against the saturation attack. Its versatility and mobility allowed Indian forces to reposition and adapt to evolving threats rapidly, providing a robust shield over vital assets.





Operation Sindoor And Retaliatory Strikes





India’s successful defence was part of a broader strategic doctrine. Earlier, on May 7, India had launched Operation Sindoor, a precision campaign targeting nine terror sites-four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-in response to the Pahalgam attack. The operation was reported to have caused significant damage to militant infrastructure without civilian casualties. Following Pakistan’s missile assault, India retaliated by targeting Pakistani air defence systems, including reportedly neutralising an air defence unit in Lahore.





Tactical And Strategic Impact





The S-400’s combat debut marked a new threshold in India’s military readiness and deterrence posture. Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd) emphasized that the S-400 made an “enormous difference” in the recent tensions, noting its rapid deployability, wide coverage, and effectiveness in intercepting a diverse array of threats. The psychological impact of the S-400’s success-reportedly “shooting down” a majority of simulated enemy aircraft in earlier exercises-also contributed to deterring further escalation.





The events of May 7–8, 2025, represent the first known combat use of the S-400 system by India, underscoring its role as a cornerstone of the country’s integrated air defence grid. The system’s performance not only protected Indian cities and military installations but also demonstrated the value of advanced technology in modern warfare, where speed, precision, and layered defences are paramount.





Conclusion





India’s use of the S-400 Triumf during the latest crisis with Pakistan highlights a significant leap in its air defence capabilities. By effectively neutralising a major Pakistani missile and drone assault, the S-400 reinforced India’s strategic doctrine of rapid response and minimal collateral damage. As tensions remain high and both sides maintain elevated alert levels, the S-400’s successful deployment is likely to reshape regional defence postures and serve as a powerful deterrent against future aerial threats.





ET News







