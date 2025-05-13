



Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions in May 2025, India’s indigenous Akash missile defence system underwent its most significant operational test-its ‘Agni-Pariksha’-and emerged as a decisive factor in the conflict.





Over the course of four intense days, Akash demonstrated its battlefield effectiveness by successfully intercepting and neutralising waves of incoming Pakistani drones and missiles along the western border and the Line of Control, safeguarding both critical military installations and civilian areas.





The Akash system, a product of over 15 years of development involving more than a thousand scientists and a nationwide network of defence laboratories, was led by Dr. Prahlada Ramarao under the mentorship of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.





Conceived in 1994 with a modest budget of ₹300 crore, the project faced repeated failures but persisted through resilience and innovation. Central to its success is the Rajendra radar, which enables real-time tracking and engagement of multiple targets from any direction.





During the conflict, Akash was integrated into India’s layered air defence grid, operating alongside advanced systems like the Russian-made S-400 and indigenous Barak-8, creating an effective shield against Pakistani aerial offensives. The system’s ability to detect threats at 70 km and destroy them at 30 km was crucial in thwarting attacks on cities such as Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Srinagar. Defence officials confirmed that Akash intercepted not only drones but also missiles and even highly manoeuvrable fighter jets, including Pakistan’s US-made F-16s.





Akash’s operational variants include the Akash-1S (with an indigenous seeker), Akash Prime (optimised for high-altitude, low-temperature operations), and the next-generation Akash-NG, which boasts extended range and advanced capabilities. The Indian Air Force currently deploys 15 squadrons, while the Army operates four regiments, with further acquisitions underway.





The system’s remarkable performance has not only bolstered India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision but also elevated its status as a global defence exporter. In 2022, Armenia became the first foreign buyer, signing a ₹6,000 crore deal for 15 Akash systems, with the first batch delivered in 2024.





For Dr. Ramarao, witnessing Akash’s success in real combat was deeply personal and emotional: “It was like watching my child take its first steps-only this child stopped enemy fire,” he remarked, reflecting the pride and fulfilment shared by the entire Indian defence community.





Akash’s battlefield debut has thus been hailed as a landmark achievement, proving that Indian innovation can deliver world-class defence solutions at unmatched cost and efficiency, and marking a new chapter in India’s strategic autonomy and export potential.





ET News Report







