This event marks a significant milestone in the journey of gender integration within India’s armed forces, reflecting a transformation that began with a Supreme Court directive in 2021, which mandated the admission of women into the NDA. The first batch of women was inducted in 2022, and after three years of rigorous training, these pioneering cadets are set to be commissioned into military life.





For decades, the NDA was an all-male institution. The entry of women was a generational shift, opening doors for female aspirants and setting a precedent for inclusivity in India’s defence establishment. The 17 women cadets, selected from a pool of over 178,000 female applicants, underwent the same intense training as their male peers, encompassing physical drills, academic rigour, and leadership development.





Cadet Ishita Sharma, who holds the honorary title of Division Cadet Captain (DCC), comes from a non-military background. She credits her time at the NDA for a complete transformation in her personality and leadership abilities. “After spending three years here, I can confidently say that my personality underwent a complete transformation,” she reflected, highlighting the academy’s reputation for shaping accomplished military leaders.





Other cadets, like Shriti Daksh, daughter of a retired wing commander, and Ritul Duhan, the first woman appointed Battalion Cadet Captain (BCC), echoed similar sentiments. They described their journey as intense, transformative, and deeply personal, emphasizing the camaraderie and lifelong bonds formed during training. “We’re not just completing training; we are paving the way for future leadership and inspiring younger cadets,” Duhan remarked.





The women cadets consistently noted that the NDA provided an environment of equal opportunity, with no distinction made based on gender. The academy adapted its infrastructure to support the new entrants, including the construction of women’s washrooms and secure living arrangements. The training, while physically and mentally demanding, was described as empowering and supportive, fostering resilience and confidence.





Of the 17 women cadets, nine will join the Army, three the Navy, and five the Air Force, proceeding to further specialized training before their commissioning as officers. Their graduation is not only a personal achievement but also a symbolic victory for gender equality in the armed forces. The event signals the beginning of a new chapter where leadership in India’s military is defined by merit and commitment, irrespective of gender.





The passing-out parade on May 30 will celebrate more than the graduation of a batch; it will mark the dawn of a more inclusive era for the Indian armed forces. The achievements of these 17 women cadets stand as a testament to resilience, leadership, and the breaking of longstanding barriers, inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps.





Based On ET News Report







