



A significant blow was dealt to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Jharkhand’s Latehar district when Manish Yadav, a wanted Maoist commander carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head, was killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces late Sunday night. The encounter unfolded in the dense forest area near Dauna, under the Mauhadand Police Station limits, following a coordinated operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police.





According to Palamu Deputy Inspector General YS Ramesh, Manish Yadav, originally from Bihar’s Gaya district, had been a prominent figure in Maoist operations in the region and was actively involved in several criminal activities linked to the insurgency. During the same operation, another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, was apprehended. While there are reports that Kherwar may also carry a substantial bounty, this has yet to be officially confirmed.





This successful operation comes on the heels of another major crackdown in the district just two days earlier, in which two Maoists were neutralized, including Pappu Lohra, the chief of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), who had a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head. These back-to-back operations underscore the ongoing and intensified efforts by security forces to dismantle Maoist networks and restore peace in the region.





Authorities have highlighted that these actions are part of a broader, sustained offensive against Naxal elements in Jharkhand, aiming to curb their influence and bring wanted insurgents to justice. The elimination of Manish Yadav and the arrest of Kundan Kherwar mark notable successes in this campaign, disrupting Maoist operations and severing key links within their organizational structure.





Based On A PTI Report







