



India has launched an ambitious and accelerated initiative to enhance its satellite-based surveillance capabilities, marking a significant shift in its approach to national security and intelligence gathering. This ₹22,500-crore ($3 billion) project, known as the Space Based Surveillance (SBS-3) program, was green-lit by the Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024, following heightened tensions with Pakistan and the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.





The Space Based Surveillance (SBS-3) program involves the production of 52 spy satellites, with 31 assigned to three private companies and the remaining 21 to be developed by ISRO.





According to a report in The Mint, the need to strengthen the spy system has become apparent to both military forces and the government following Operation Sindoor.





The SBS-3 program aims to deploy a constellation of 52 advanced spy satellites, with 31 being developed by three leading private companies-Anant Technologies, Centum Electronics, and Alpha Design Technologies-and the remaining 21 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Originally, the development timeline for these satellites was set at four years, but the government has now compressed it to just 12-18 months, targeting operational readiness by the end of 2026 or earlier. This drastic reduction in timeline reflects the urgency felt by the Indian government and military in light of recent cross-border hostilities and the need for real-time intelligence.





These satellites are equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and high-resolution radar imaging, enabling real-time monitoring of sensitive border regions, particularly those adjoining Pakistan and China. The enhanced surveillance capability is expected to provide the Indian military and security agencies with unprecedented geo-intelligence, strengthening deterrence, and improving response times to potential threats.





The primary function of these satellites is to provide round-the-clock surveillance of India’s borders, with a particular focus on monitoring activities in Pakistan. However, the satellites are also designed to assist in disaster management, offering critical support during natural calamities such as floods and earthquakes by delivering real-time data to aid relief operations. The SBS-3 constellation primarily is expected to significantly enhance India’s ability to track adversarial movements, detect military installations, and monitor mobile assets like warships and missile launchers.





A notable feature of the SBS-3 satellites is the integration of artificial intelligence, enabling them to interact with each other in orbit. This AI-driven coordination allows for more effective geo-intelligence gathering, such as a higher-orbit satellite directing a lower-orbit counterpart to focus on points of interest and relay information to ground stations. This technological leap is expected to provide India with unprecedented precision in surveillance and intelligence.





The project also represents a landmark public-private partnership in India’s space sector. The involvement of private companies, some of which have previously contributed to major ISRO missions like Chandrayaan-3, highlights the government’s strategy to leverage domestic industry expertise and accelerate technological advancement.





Elon Musk’s SpaceX is providing support for the project, with satellite launches planned from both ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre using the LVM3 heavy rocket and SpaceX’s launch vehicles, depending on mission requirements. Strict deadlines have been set, and the Ministry of Defence must approve each satellite launch, underscoring the project’s critical importance to national security.





While the SBS-3 program promises to elevate India’s surveillance capabilities, the compressed development schedule poses significant challenges. Building and deploying 52 satellites within such a short time-frame is a monumental task, potentially straining resources and raising concerns about quality assurance and reliability. The focus on Pakistan is strategically understandable, but experts caution that India must also consider broader regional threats, particularly from China, and integrate this initiative into a comprehensive security strategy.





Beyond its direct impact on national security, the satellite system is set to transform India's critical infrastructure. The satellites will play a vital role in disaster management by providing timely data during events such as floods and earthquakes, thereby supporting relief and recovery operations. Additionally, the system's applications extend to civilian sectors, including agriculture, forestry, coastal surveillance, and environmental monitoring, thus contributing to the overall development and resilience of the country's infrastructure.





Furthermore, the initiative underscores India's emergence as a key player in the global space sector. With support from international partners like SpaceX for satellite launches and the integration of indigenous navigation systems such as NavIC, India is reducing its reliance on foreign technology and asserting greater autonomy in space operations. The government's push for local manufacturing and stringent security protocols ensures that the benefits of this program extend to the broader economy, fostering innovation, job creation, and technological self-reliance.





India’s accelerated SBS-3 spy satellite program is a pivotal move to strengthen its intelligence infrastructure, enhance border security, and support disaster management. It also marks a significant opportunity for the country’s private space sector, positioning India as a more formidable player in the global space and security arena.





Based On A Mint Report







