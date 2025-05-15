



India’s diplomatic stature and global relationships have deepened significantly in recent years, positioning it as a pivotal player on the world stage with a far broader and more influential network than countries like Pakistan. Richard Rossow, Chairperson of India and Emerging Asia Economics, emphasised that India now maintains “a lot deeper relationships with a much larger set of countries” and has made its concerns-particularly regarding terrorism emanating from Pakistan-clear to the international community.





As a result, when issues of cross-border terrorism arise, most countries publicly side with India, while any support for Pakistan tends to be more muted or offered quietly.





This transformation in India’s global standing is the result of sustained diplomatic efforts and strategic initiatives. India has worked to become a leader of the Global South, advocating for the interests of developing nations and bridging the divide between the Global North and South.





Its presidency of the G20 in 2023 was a landmark, marked by the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, and a focus on sustainable development, climate action, and digital innovation. The New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration, adopted unanimously, reflected India’s vision for equitable and inclusive global solutions, and underscored its commitment to counterterrorism, sustainable growth, and technological transformation.





India’s engagement is not limited to the Global South. It has also strengthened ties with major Western powers and regional groupings such as the Quad, which includes the United States, Japan, and Australia. As India prepares to host the 2025 Quad Leaders’ Summit, its role in shaping regional security, infrastructure development, and climate action is expected to grow even further.





In the context of recent escalations, such as the Pahalgam terror attack, India has responded swiftly and decisively, both diplomatically and through security measures. Its technical teams have engaged with United Nations bodies like the 1267 Sanctions Committee, the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate to highlight the links between terrorist groups operating from Pakistan and attacks on Indian soil.





The Ministry of External Affairs has been vocal about these connections, ensuring that India’s position is well-understood and supported internationally.





India’s proactive diplomacy, leadership in global forums, and clear articulation of its security concerns have earned it a wide circle of international partners. This marks a significant departure from the past, when India’s global relationships were more limited. Today, India’s ability to mobilize international support, especially in moments of crisis, demonstrates the depth and breadth of its global engagement.





