



On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, accompanied by General Upendra Dwivedi (Chief of Army Staff), Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh (Chief of Air Staff), and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi (Chief of Naval Staff), met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to brief her on Operation Sindoor.





This high-level briefing followed the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, a coordinated military response targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The operation was executed as retaliation for the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, predominantly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir.





During the meeting, the tri-services chiefs detailed the objectives, execution, and outcomes of Operation Sindoor. The operation involved a series of precision strikes, reportedly lasting 23 to 25 minutes, targeting nine locations associated with terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in both Pakistan's Punjab province and PoK.





Indian forces employed advanced weaponry, including Rafale fighter jets armed with SCALP missiles and AASM Hammer glide bombs, as well as BrahMos cruise missiles and SkyStriker loitering munitions. The Defence Ministry stated that over 100 terrorists were neutralized during the operation, with no Indian aircraft entering Pakistani airspace.





The President was informed that the strikes were designed to be "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," specifically avoiding Pakistani military facilities and aiming only at terror infrastructure. However, the operation led to a significant escalation, with Pakistan responding through heavy artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in civilian casualties on both sides, and subsequent drone and missile exchanges.





President Murmu commended the valour and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces, acknowledging their role in delivering a decisive and effective response to terrorism. She described India's actions as a "sterling success" and praised the professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the military leadership and personnel.





The briefing underscored India's resolve to counter cross-border terrorism and highlighted the coordinated efforts of the tri-services in executing a complex and high-stakes operation. The meeting also reflected the close civil-military coordination at the highest level of government in responding to national security threats.





PTI







