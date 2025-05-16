



In a significant diplomatic development, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held his first-ever direct conversation with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, marking the first ministerial-level engagement between India and the Taliban regime since its takeover in August 2021.





This outreach is seen as a strategic move by India to reinforce its ties with Afghanistan and send a clear message that it will not allow Pakistan to act as a spoiler in the evolving relationship between New Delhi and Kabul.





The timing and substance of the talks are crucial, taking place amid heightened regional tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which was carried out by Pakistan-linked terrorists and condemned by the Taliban government.





Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Afghanistan’s condemnation of the attack and reaffirmed India’s traditional friendship and ongoing developmental support for the Afghan people. Both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, including trade, transit, and humanitarian assistance, as well as the facilitation of visas for Afghan nationals seeking medical treatment in India.





A central focus of the conversation was countering Pakistan’s attempts to create distrust and disrupt India-Afghanistan relations. Both Jaishankar and Muttaqi strongly rejected recent Pakistani media reports and official claims-including the allegation of an Indian missile strike on Afghan territory-as “false and baseless”. Kabul’s prompt denial of these accusations, echoed by Indian officials, underscored a shared commitment to not let external actors, particularly Pakistan, drive a wedge between the two countries.





India also sought assurances from the Taliban that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorist activities against Indian interests, particularly by groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which remain major security concerns for New Delhi. The talks further addressed the broader regional context, including Afghanistan’s growing economic engagement with China and the need to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a hub for extremist organisations such as ISIS-K, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Al-Qaeda.





Additionally, both sides dismissed Pakistan’s claims that Taliban fighters or their weapons have reached Kashmir, with Afghanistan demanding credible evidence for any such allegations and characterising them as propaganda. This united stance against misinformation and destabilising narratives highlights a mutual interest in regional stability and a pragmatic approach to bilateral engagement.





Jaishankar’s conversation with Muttaqi signals a new chapter in India-Afghanistan relations, emphasising direct dialogue, mutual respect, and a firm resolve to resist external interference-particularly from Pakistan-in their bilateral affairs.





