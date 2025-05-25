



India has tightened security along its border with Bangladesh following credible intelligence warnings of a potential terror threat. This move comes amid rising extremist activities and ongoing political instability in Bangladesh, which have raised concerns about cross-border infiltration and the resurgence of banned terror outfits, particularly Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).





A high-level security review meeting was convened in early May, bringing together top officials from central and state security agencies. The meeting focused on strengthening the security grid across all travel routes—land, air, and water—that connect India and Bangladesh. Intelligence agencies highlighted the alarming increase in JMB activities, referencing a recent public rally in Dhaka where the group displayed its flags and expressed support for Hamas, further intensifying Indian security concerns.





Investigations by West Bengal Police have revealed that JMB operatives arrested in the state were acting under the direction of handlers based in Pakistan, exposing a cross-border dimension to the threat. In response, the Border Security Force (BSF) has begun restructuring its deployment plan, increasing patrols in vulnerable regions, especially in West Bengal, where the porous border is often exploited for illegal infiltration.





Additional measures include heightened surveillance at airports in West Bengal and the Northeast, particularly on flights arriving from Bangladesh. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police have been instructed to intensify passenger checks and scrutiny in these areas. Security advisories have also been issued to enhance vigilance and extend checks at critical transit points.





Beyond immediate security measures, India has imposed restrictions on certain imports from Bangladesh, including essential goods such as sugar, through two key ports. While these restrictions are officially attributed to addressing trade imbalances, they also reflect heightened national security concerns linked to the current threat environment.





Officials emphasise that these actions are precautionary, based on actionable intelligence regarding the movement of radicalised individuals in border areas. As diplomatic engagement continues and the security landscape evolves, India remains resolute in reinforcing its eastern flank and monitoring developments in Bangladesh to pre-empt any emerging threats.





