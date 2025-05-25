



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is making a strategic leap by expanding its operational focus into near space, the atmospheric region between 20 and 100 kilometres above Earth—often called the “ignored middle.”





This zone sits above the reach of conventional aircraft and below satellite orbits, providing a unique and largely untapped domain for military applications. The IAF’s move to dominate near space is driven by the need to counter emerging threats, enhance surveillance, and secure communication superiority in future warfare scenarios.





Near space offers significant advantages for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) as well as communication. Platforms such as High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and stratospheric balloons can operate persistently at altitudes above 52,000 feet for extended periods, often powered by solar energy.





Bangalore-based NewSpace Research and Technologies Pvt Ltd (NRT) has marked a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of advanced aerial surveillance and communication capabilities with the successful flight of its solar-powered High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) prototype. Announced in Dec 2023, the prototype achieved a continuous flight duration exceeding 21 hours during a rigorous Winter Solstice trial, a period known for minimal sunlight and challenging atmospheric conditions.





This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as it demonstrates the drone’s capability to operate in the stratosphere, a region critical for persistent surveillance, communication relays, and disaster management operations. This is a big fillip to India’s plan of having long-endurance drone capable of flying in stratosphere.





These systems are manoeuvrable, cost-effective, and can be rapidly redeployed, giving them an edge over traditional satellites, which are predictable and vulnerable to anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons.





Unlike conventional drones and manned aircraft, which are limited by fuel and endurance, near-space vehicles can provide continuous, high-resolution coverage over vast and remote areas such as Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Siachen Glacier.





The IAF’s near-space platforms are not only ideal for ISR but also serve as airborne data relays, addressing India’s communication challenges across its diverse and challenging topography.





By acting as relay nodes, these systems enable seamless, real-time communication between air, ground, and naval forces, thus supporting network-centric warfare and enhancing operational coordination. Furthermore, near-space assets play a crucial role in ballistic missile tracking, especially during the mid-course phase, providing vital data for missile defence systems.





To realise its near-space ambitions, the IAF is collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), private firms, and academic institutions.





Joint efforts focus on developing solar-powered drones, high-altitude balloons, advanced sensors, and artificial intelligence-driven navigation and data systems. Notable examples include ISRO’s Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) and DRDO’s Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), both of which operate in or transit through near space during their missions.





The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative is also supporting the development of disruptive military technologies, with the IAF playing a central role in ensuring these technologies meet operational needs.





The IAF’s push into near space is seen as a strategic necessity, not just a technological pursuit. In an era where control of information, communication, and surveillance is central to national security, the ability to operate seamlessly across all layers of the atmosphere is essential.





This shift aligns with India’s broader defence objectives, including countering missile threats from neighbouring countries and enhancing monitoring along sensitive borders such as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Effective utilisation of near space requires close coordination among the IAF, Army, Navy, and space agencies, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.





The strategic zone of near space acts as a bridge between air and space, offering adaptable and cost-efficient capabilities that can significantly enhance India’s military edge.





As India continues to develop its military space doctrine and invest in space-based assets, the integration of near-space technologies positions the country to become a formidable power in the skies, capable of maintaining surveillance, securing communications, and defending against advanced threats in the evolving landscape of future warfare.





