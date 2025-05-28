



India has officially commenced the development of the E-Hansa, an indigenously designed next-generation two-seater electric trainer aircraft. Announced by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh during a high-level review meeting, the E-Hansa project is being spearheaded by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) in Bangalore.





This initiative is part of the broader HANSA-3 (Next Generation) trainer aircraft programme, which aims to provide a cost-effective, indigenous solution for pilot training in India.





The E-Hansa is projected to cost around ₹2 crore, making it nearly 50% less expensive than comparable imported trainer aircraft. This significant cost advantage is expected to reduce India’s dependence on foreign imports for pilot training platforms and strengthen the nation’s aerospace self-reliance.





The aircraft’s development aligns with India’s strategic push toward green aviation, as it will utilise clean energy fuels, supporting the country’s broader environmental and sustainability goals.





Dr. Singh emphasised the pride in developing such advanced technology indigenously and highlighted the importance of commercialising homegrown innovations. He called for increased public-private partnerships (PPP) and directed the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to adopt successful technology transfer models, facilitating greater private sector involvement in aerospace and related fields. The meeting also focused on performance assessment, implementation of prior decisions, and charting transformative reforms in India’s science and technology ecosystem.





The E-Hansa, as part of the HANSA-3 (NG) programme, will feature advanced aerodynamics, improved manufacturing methods, and state-of-the-art avionics, including a glass cockpit and GPS-integrated navigation and communication systems.





These enhancements are designed to meet the rising demand for skilled pilots in India’s rapidly expanding aviation sector, offering a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly training platform.





The E-Hansa project marks a significant step for India in both indigenous aerospace manufacturing and green aviation. It demonstrates a commitment to technological self-reliance, cost-effective solutions, and environmental responsibility, while also fostering a collaborative ecosystem between public research institutions and private industry.





Based On A IANS Report







