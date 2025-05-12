



The Indian Armed Forces, led by the Indian Navy under Vice Admiral AN Pramod, demonstrated robust operational readiness and technological superiority during Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.





Vice Admiral Pramod emphasized that the Navy maintained continuous surveillance using a comprehensive network of sensors and real-time intelligence to degrade or neutralize threats as they emerged, ensuring the safety and dominance of Indian maritime assets.





The Indian Navy operated as a composite force, capable of addressing air, surface, and subsurface threats. Its forward deployment in the Arabian Sea, including carrier battle groups, surface ships, submarines, and aviation assets, compelled Pakistani naval and air units to remain in a defensive posture, largely confined to harbors or coastal areas. This strategic advantage denied the adversary any opportunity to threaten Indian interests at sea and allowed India to maintain full maritime awareness of Pakistani movements. Vice Admiral Pramod highlighted that the Navy’s dominance ensured that, if necessary, India could strike at will, including potential targets such as Karachi.





Operation Sindoor was characterised by a coordinated, measured, and proportionate response across all branches of the Indian military. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army executed precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), minimizing collateral damage to civilian and military infrastructure despite Pakistani military intervention. The Navy’s overwhelming superiority at sea played a decisive role in Pakistan’s urgent request for a ceasefire, reinforcing the deterrent effect of India’s maritime posture.





A key factor in the operation’s success was India’s layered and intricate air defence system, which integrated assets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This system included multilayered sensors, weapon systems, and indigenously developed soft and hard-kill counter-UAV technologies, all coordinated through the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the IAF. These defences effectively neutralized multiple waves of Pakistani drones, UAVs, and advanced fighter jets, showcasing the effectiveness of India’s indigenous Akash air defence system and the high level of training among Indian personnel.





Vice Admiral Pramod and Air Marshal AK Bharti both underscored that India’s fight was directed against terrorists and their support networks, not the Pakistani military. However, Pakistan’s decision to intervene and support these elements expanded the conflict, prompting a calibrated Indian response. The operation’s success was attributed to a decade of sustained budgetary and policy support, enabling the development and deployment of advanced defence systems.





Operation Sindoor highlighted the Indian Navy’s persistent surveillance, technological edge, and readiness to degrade or neutralize threats. The operation reinforced India’s strategic capability to deter hostile actions and maintain regional stability, with the armed forces remaining on high alert to counter any future threats.





ANI







