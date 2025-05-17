



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his recent visit to the Bhuj Airbase in Kutch, made assertive statements regarding India's military posture towards Pakistan, particularly in the context of Operation Sindoor.





Singh emphasised that the recent Indian military action was "just a trailer," warning that if circumstances demand, "the world will see the entire picture." This rhetoric underscores a significant shift in India’s strategic messaging, reflecting a more proactive and punitive approach to cross-border terrorism and security threats emanating from Pakistan.





Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to a major terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. In the ensuing escalation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) played a decisive role, conducting precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Singh highlighted that the IAF managed to dismantle nine terror camps and devastate several Pakistani air bases within a span of just 23 minutes, a feat he described as being accomplished "in the time it takes to have breakfast".





The Defence Minister lauded the IAF’s operational speed and precision, noting that the mission not only dominated the enemy but also sent a clear message globally about India's resolve and capability to counter terrorism. Singh credited the IAF’s advanced fighter jets and air defence systems, such as the Akash missile system, for their effectiveness in both offensive and defensive operations, including successfully intercepting and shooting down enemy drones.





Singh’s remarks reflect the current Indian doctrine, where "attacking and eliminating terrorism is the new normal of New India." He asserted that the ongoing ceasefire with Pakistan is conditional, effectively placing Pakistan "on probation." Any further provocation or "misadventure" from Pakistan, he warned, would trigger swift and punitive Indian retaliation.





While both countries agreed to a ceasefire and have initiated confidence-building measures to reduce military alertness along the border, Indian officials have repeatedly clarified that Operation Sindoor is only "paused," not concluded. The Indian armed forces remain at high operational readiness, prepared to respond to any escalation from the Pakistani side.





Singh accused Pakistan of attempting to rebuild terror infrastructure destroyed during Operation Sindoor, specifically naming groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He criticised Pakistan’s reported allocation of funds to these groups and expressed concern over the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent approval of a $1 billion loan to Pakistan. Singh argued that such financial assistance could indirectly support terror activities and called on the IMF to reconsider its support, warning that any international funding used to rebuild terror infrastructure amounts to "indirect terror funding".





India abstained from the IMF vote, citing the risk that funds could be diverted for military or terrorist purposes, and has urged global financial institutions to implement safeguards to prevent misuse of aid to Pakistan.





Singh reiterated that India’s fight against terrorism has become a central pillar of its national defence doctrine, vowing to root out "hybrid and proxy warfare." He credited the IAF’s actions with not only neutralising immediate threats but also reshaping global perceptions of India’s military capabilities and resolve.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statements at Bhuj Airbase signal a robust and uncompromising stance against cross-border terrorism, with a clear warning to Pakistan and the international community that India’s response, if provoked further, will be decisive and comprehensive.





The ongoing vigilance and operational readiness of Indian forces, combined with diplomatic efforts to restrict financial flows to Pakistan, form the cornerstone of this new security paradigm.





