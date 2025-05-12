



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on May 12, 2025, extending warm congratulations on her reappointment following the recent Australian elections.





During their discussion, both leaders addressed recent regional developments and reiterated the critical importance of maintaining a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. Jaishankar emphasised the commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted “Dosti” (friendship) between India and Australia, reflecting the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.





India and Australia have established a robust framework for counter-terrorism cooperation, which is a central pillar of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Australia had categorically supported India to take decisive action against terror target in Pakistan.





Wong’s reappointment comes as part of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s new cabinet after his historic back-to-back electoral victory, making him the first Australian Prime Minister to achieve consecutive wins since John Howard.





Albanese’s government has seen some cabinet reshuffles, with key ministers such as Defence Minister Richard Marles, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong retaining their portfolios. Notably, Anne Aly has been promoted to the cabinet, while other changes reflect ongoing factional negotiations within the ruling party.





Both Jaishankar and Wong underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism, a longstanding pillar of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). Their conversation aligns with the two countries’ shared commitment, as outlined in joint declarations and working group meetings, to combat terrorism in all its forms, enhance information sharing, and ensure that no territory is used to launch terrorist attacks.





This cooperation also extends to regional stability and security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, with both leaders expressing the desire to promote a free, open, and rules-based order in the region.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Albanese have also exchanged congratulatory messages and reaffirmed their intent to advance the CSP, highlighting robust cooperation across diverse sectors and the significant role played by the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties. Modi invited Albanese to visit India for the Annual Summit and the QUAD Summit later in the year, further cementing the close relationship between the two countries.





The recent conversation between Jaishankar and Wong not only marks a continuation of strong diplomatic engagement but also reinforces the shared resolve of India and Australia to act decisively against terrorism and to deepen their strategic partnership for regional and global stability.





ANI







