

India’s precision air strikes on May 10, 2025, delivered a severe shock to Pakistan’s military and political establishment, forcing Islamabad into urgent de-escalation mode and prompting US intervention. The roots of Pakistan’s panic lie in the scale, targets, and strategic implications of India’s operation.

Crippling Precision Strikes on Key Airbases

The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched coordinated precision strikes on 11 major Pakistani military sites, including critical airbases at Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, and Sialkot. Satellite imagery confirmed extensive destruction: hangars and runways were obliterated, air defence radars were neutralised, and ammunition depots were hit. The strikes not only degraded Pakistan’s aerial capabilities but also targeted infrastructure vital to its first-response and air mobility operations.





Strikes Near Pakistan’s Nuclear Command Centres





What truly escalated Pakistan’s alarm was the targeting of bases near its nuclear command and control infrastructure. The Nur Khan airbase in Chaklala, close to Rawalpindi, is adjacent to the headquarters of the Strategic Plans Division, which oversees Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. The strike on Mushaf airbase in Sargodha, reportedly linked to underground nuclear storage at Kirana Hills, further heightened fears of a decapitation strike against Pakistan’s nuclear command authority. As a former US official noted, “Pakistan’s deepest fear is of its nuclear command authority being decapitated. The missile strike on Nur Khan could have been interpreted... as a warning that India could do just that”.





Immediate Political And Military Fallout





The psychological and operational impact of these strikes was profound. Within hours, Islamabad was gripped by panic. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly convened an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority, which oversees nuclear decision-making, underscoring the existential threat perceived by Pakistan’s leadership. The strikes signalled that India had both the intent and capability to neutralise Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent if the conflict escalated further.





US Diplomatic Intervention And Ceasefire Overtures





Alarmed by the risk of uncontrolled escalation between two nuclear-armed states, the US intervened. Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted both Pakistan’s Army Chief and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, relaying Pakistan’s willingness to halt hostilities if India reciprocated. This diplomatic pressure, combined with the military setback, pushed Pakistan to urgently seek a ceasefire through established military channels.





Strategic Shift And Indian Leverage





India’s strikes under “Operation Sindoor” marked a decisive shift in its strategic posture. By demonstrating the ability to strike deep within Pakistan’s heartland and threaten its nuclear command infrastructure, India gained the upper hand in the escalation, compelling Pakistan to stand down and accept a truce largely on Indian terms.





Conclusion





Pakistan pressed the panic button after India’s strikes because the attacks not only crippled its air power but also threatened the very core of its nuclear command and control apparatus. The combination of military devastation, proximity to nuclear assets, and the spectre of further escalation left Pakistan with little choice but to seek immediate de-escalation, a process expedited by urgent US intervention.





IT News







