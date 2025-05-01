



The United Nations has issued urgent warnings about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu tourists.





UN Secretary-General António Guterres held separate calls with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for accountability through lawful means and stressing that "confrontation could have catastrophic consequences" for the region and the world.





Guterres condemned the attack unequivocally and offered UN mediation to de-escalate hostilities, underscoring the global stakes of a potential conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





The attack, carried out by five militants armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines, targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, with survivors reporting that victims were asked to recite Islamic verses and segregated by religion before being shot.





While the Pakistan-based Resistance Front (TRF) initially claimed responsibility before retracting, India has accused Pakistan of backing cross-border terrorism, leading to reciprocal diplomatic expulsions, border closures, and airspace restrictions.





While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said, "UN Secretary General spoke separately with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and he also spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India.





Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed on April 30 that Islamabad possesses "credible intelligence" of an impending Indian military strike within 24–36 hours, a claim India has not officially addressed. In response, Pakistan warned of a "definitive and assured" retaliation to any aggression.





The situation has drawn international concern, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office urging restraint and initiating diplomatic outreach to both nations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to pursue the attackers "to the ends of the earth" has intensified domestic pressure for a forceful response, echoing India’s 2019 airstrikes in Pakistan after a similar militant attack.





Sharif, while rejecting India’s allegations, called for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack and asserted Pakistan’s readiness to defend its sovereignty.





The UN’s intervention highlights the precarious balance in Kashmir, a region both nations claim in full, where historical grievances and military posturing risk spiralling into broader conflict.





