



A high-level briefing was conducted by Lt Gen D S Rana, Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA), for defence attaches and representatives from around 70 nations at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, focusing on the successful execution and outcomes of Operation Sindoor.





This operation, launched in response to a major terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, marked a significant shift in India’s military doctrine and its approach to cross-border terrorism.





During the 30-minute session, Lt Gen Rana detailed the deliberate and rigorous planning process that guided target selection, emphasizing that all chosen targets had confirmed terror linkages. The briefing underscored the Indian armed forces’ integrated, precise, and prompt response, which involved intense multi-domain operations.





These operations showcased India’s ability to apply synergized force through jointness and integration, leveraging indigenous kinetic force multipliers and demonstrating technological superiority in non-kinetic domains such as space, cyber, and electronic warfare.





The operation itself was characterized by surgical airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan, notably targeting major hubs of groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. India’s military actions resulted in significant casualties for the adversary, with Pakistan confirming the loss of 11 military personnel and 78 injured, while India lost five soldiers during the operation.





The strikes also destroyed key Pakistani military and air infrastructure, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and the Rahim Yar Khan airbase.





Lt Gen Rana highlighted that Operation Sindoor set “New Normals” in India-Pakistan relations, clearly signalling that terrorist attacks from Pakistani soil would be treated as acts of war. The operation restored deterrence, demonstrated India’s military superiority, and established a precedent for future responses to cross-border terrorism.





The briefing also addressed the adversary’s anti-India misinformation campaign and outlined the effectiveness of India’s whole-of-nation approach in swiftly countering false narratives, thereby reinforcing regional peace and stability.





Defence attaches from key global and Islamic nations, including Sweden, Nepal, the Philippines, and Egypt, attended the session. The event was noted for providing direct, authoritative information on recent developments and India’s evolving security doctrine, which now emphasises decisive, limited campaigns over protracted conflict, and a zero-tolerance stance against terror.





The briefing by Lt Gen D S Rana not only showcased the operational success and strategic implications of Operation Sindoor but also reinforced India’s commitment to counterterrorism, technological advancement in warfare, and proactive defence diplomacy on the global stage.





PTI







