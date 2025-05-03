



In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Indian security forces neutralised three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists during a fierce gunfight in the Zinpather Keller area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 13, 2025.





The operation, codenamed "Operation Keller," was launched following specific intelligence inputs received from the Rashtriya Rifles unit about the presence of heavily armed terrorists in the dense forest region of Shoekal Keller.





The encounter unfolded after security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search, during which the terrorists opened heavy fire, resulting in a prolonged and intense firefight. All three militants were killed in the exchange.





Among the slain were Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi, both residents of Shopian. Kuttay, who joined Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2023, was implicated in the April 8, 2024, shooting at the Danish Resort that injured two German tourists and a driver, as well as the killing of a BJP Sarpanch in Heerpora, Shopian, in May 2024. Shafi, who joined the terror group in 2024, was involved in the murder of a non-local labourer at Wachi in Shopian. The identity of the third terrorist is yet to be confirmed.





Following the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 rifles, grenades, and other warlike stores from the encounter site. The operation is part of an intensified crackdown on terrorism in the region, coming in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's broader Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





In a related development, authorities have displayed 'Terror Free Kashmir' posters featuring three Pakistan-backed terrorists believed to be responsible for the Pahalgam attack, offering a reward of ₹20 lakh for credible information. Security forces remain on high alert, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning that any future terror attacks from across the border will invite a strong and decisive response from India.





The successful elimination of these terrorists under Operation Keller marks a significant blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba's activities in south Kashmir and underscores the continued vigilance and operational readiness of Indian security forces in the region.





Agencies







