DRDO's Long-Range surface to air missile played vital role to thwart Pak's missile/drones assault





Following the recent four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan, known as Operation Sindoor, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has expressed strong optimism regarding the future of India’s defence exports.





DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat highlighted that the operation provided a critical real-world testing ground for indigenously developed military equipment, particularly the Akash missile system and the Akashteer air defence system, both of which played key roles during the stand-off. Kamat stated that the fact these systems have now been “war-tested” will significantly boost their credibility and attractiveness to potential international buyers.





He noted that this combat validation is expected to drive increased interest and demand from countries currently importing Indian defence equipment, as well as attract new customers who may have previously hesitated to purchase untested systems.





During his interaction with reporters on the sidelines of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Summit in New Delhi, Kamat also discussed broader developments in India’s defence sector.





He referenced the recent approval by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of the “execution model” for the ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. According to Kamat, this model allows both public sector entities such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private sector firms to bid for the project, either independently or as joint ventures, thereby opening up new avenues for private sector participation in advanced fighter aircraft development.





The Defence Ministry has emphasised that this approach provides equal competitive opportunities to both sectors.





Kamat outlined the projected timeline for the AMCA, indicating that the development phase is expected to be completed by 2034, with production slated to commence from 2035. The first prototype flight is anticipated by the end of 2029.





The AMCA, along with the Tejas light combat aircraft, is intended to form the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s future fleet, reflecting India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance (“Atmanirbharta”) in defence technology and capabilities.





The DRDO chief also acknowledged the instrumental role played by Indian industry and academia in advancing the country’s defence capabilities, stressing the importance of continued collaboration to achieve full self-sufficiency.





Kamat’s remarks come at a time when India is already exporting defence equipment to over a hundred countries, and the successful deployment of indigenous systems in Operation Sindoor is expected to further expand this global footprint.





Operation Sindoor itself was a calibrated, tri-service response to a major terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.





The operation showcased India’s integrated military response, leveraging advanced communication and air defence systems, and demonstrated the country’s ability to conduct precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure without escalating the conflict into a full-scale war.





The successful use of Indian-made defence systems under real combat conditions has thus not only bolstered national security but also positioned India as a more credible and competitive player in the global defence export market.



