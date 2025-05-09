



Following a significant escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan, the Indian Navy has initiated targeted operations in the Arabian Sea against multiple Pakistani targets. This development comes in the wake of a series of aggressive actions by Pakistan, including attempted missile strikes on Jammu and Kashmir and drone attacks in other parts of India, such as Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and Punjab’s Pathankot.





The current crisis was triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month, which resulted in 26 fatalities. In response, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on Wednesday, striking nine locations in Pakistan, including the headquarters of major terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Muridke and Bahawalpur. These strikes specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure and were described by Indian officials as precise, measured, and confined to non-civilian, non-military targets.





Pakistan retaliated by launching missiles and drones at 15 locations across northern and western India, including Jammu, RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Jaisalmer. India’s air defence systems, including the S-400, successfully intercepted all eight missiles targeting Jammu and shot down multiple drones and a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. Heavy artillery exchanges and shelling were also reported along the Line of Control in Poonch, Kupwara, and Baramulla.





To mitigate the threat, blackouts and air raid sirens were enforced in several cities, including Chandigarh, Mohali, and Srinagar, and mobile services were disrupted in Jammu. The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed that all threats were neutralized with no casualties or material losses, emphasising India’s preparedness to defend its sovereignty.





In the early hours of Friday, the Indian Navy began targeted operations in the Arabian Sea, focusing on multiple Pakistani targets. The Western Fleet, based in Mumbai, deployed a task force closer to Pakistani waters, reportedly within 300–400 nautical miles of Karachi, to monitor Pakistani naval movements and secure critical maritime routes. Karachi, which handles 60% of Pakistan’s trade and hosts its naval headquarters, is a strategic target; a naval blockade or strike could severely disrupt Pakistan’s economy and military operations.





According to reports, the Indian Navy, including its flagship aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, has been deployed in the Arabian Sea. The Navy launched missile attacks on Karachi Port, causing heavy damage and crippling a significant portion of the port’s infrastructure.





The operation involved the use of Tomahawk and BrahMos-class missiles, leveraging intelligence inputs for precise targeting. The deployment of advanced BrahMos missiles, with their extended range and ability to evade air defences, places Indian warships well within striking distance of critical Pakistani assets.





India’s naval superiority is evident, with a fleet of 140 warships, including two aircraft carriers and 16 submarines, compared to Pakistan’s smaller navy of four frigates, six submarines, and limited missile boats. The Indian Navy’s actions are intended to deliver a severe blow to Pakistan’s military and economic activities, especially in the context of ongoing hostilities and the need to secure maritime trade routes.





Indian officials have maintained that all actions are in response to Pakistani escalation, particularly the terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent missile and drone strikes. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India’s response has been restrained, targeting only terrorist camps and avoiding civilian or military infrastructure. He further warned that any further escalation by Pakistan would be met with appropriate and robust retaliation.





The situation remains fluid, with the Indian armed forces-army, navy, and air force-engaged in coordinated operations to neutralize threats and safeguard national security. Security drills and civil defence measures have been intensified across the country, reflecting the seriousness of the current standoff.





The Indian Navy’s initiation of targeted operations in the Arabian Sea marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with a focus on crippling Pakistan’s strategic and economic assets in response to cross-border attacks and continued provocations.





Agencies







