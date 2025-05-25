



Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025 with devastating effect on Pakistan, marked a significant escalation in the country’s counter-terrorism strategy and brought to the forefront Pakistan’s direct involvement in sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil.





The operation was a direct response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 Indian civilians, mostly tourists, were killed after being segregated by religion—a crime claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the Rustamji Memorial Lecture during the 22nd Border Security Force (BSF) investiture ceremony, emphasised that Operation Sindoor had “exposed that terrorism in India is absolutely Pakistan sponsored.” He lauded the BSF and Indian armed forces for their vigilance and swift action in thwarting cross-border threats.





The Indian response was precise and targeted: on the night of May 7–8, 2025, Indian forces struck nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, using stand-off weapons and air-launched missiles.





Notably, Indian officials stressed that the operation deliberately avoided Pakistani military installations, civilian areas, and air bases—demonstrating operational restraint and a focus solely on terror infrastructure.





Pakistan’s reaction was swift and escalatory. In retaliation, it launched coordinated drone and missile strikes on over a dozen Indian military installations, including those in Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Bhuj. India’s advanced air defence systems intercepted many of these attacks, with debris confirming Pakistani origin. The confrontation quickly intensified, with both sides exchanging strikes on military and strategic targets, raising concerns given both nations’ nuclear capabilities.





Amit Shah highlighted that while India’s actions targeted only terrorist camps, Pakistan’s response—attacking Indian military and civilian sites—further exposed its complicity in cross-border terrorism. He noted that funerals of slain terrorist leaders in Pakistan were attended by senior Pakistani military officers, reinforcing the evidence of state sponsorship.





The four-day conflict concluded with a ceasefire on May 10, 2025, following diplomatic intervention and hotline communication between the military leadership of both countries. The episode was widely seen as a turning point, not only for India’s more assertive and transparent counter-terrorism approach but also in exposing Pakistan’s role to the international community.





Amit Shah credited the success of Operation Sindoor to the synergy between decisive political leadership, precise intelligence, and the operational excellence of India’s armed forces. He also praised the BSF’s 60-year legacy in safeguarding India’s borders, underscoring their role in maintaining national security amid persistent external threats.





Operation Sindoor was a watershed moment that not only delivered a strong message to terrorist groups and their sponsors but also shifted the paradigm of India’s response to cross-border terrorism, making Pakistan’s involvement undeniable in the eyes of both the Indian public and the international community.





Agencies







