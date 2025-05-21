Op Sindoor killed 6 Air Force staff at Pak's Bholari airbase





Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives.





In a decisive counterterrorism response, Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes targeting nine terror launchpads across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.





These included major hubs of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, as well as other sites in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhimber, and Punjab provinces.





The Indian operation, utilising advanced air-launched missiles and loitering munitions, resulted in heavy casualties among terrorist groups, with Indian officials claiming over 100 terrorists were neutralised during the strikes.





Notably, Pakistan officially confirmed that 11 of its military personnel were killed and 78 injured in these attacks. The Pakistan military released the names of several air force and army personnel killed, including Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf and Naik Abdul Rehman, among others. Pakistan also reported civilian casualties, stating that 40 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 121 injured, though these figures are contested by India.





In retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile incursions into Indian territory over subsequent nights. Indian air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised these threats.





Following these provocations, India escalated its response by targeting and reportedly destroying key Pakistani military and air infrastructure, such as the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and the Rahim Yar Khan airbase.





Both nations agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after high-level military talks, an initiative reportedly originating from Islamabad. However, the ceasefire was short-lived, as Pakistan violated the agreement within hours, leading to further exchanges of fire along the Line of Control. Despite these violations, the intensity of hostilities subsided after diplomatic interventions, and the ceasefire has largely held since.





Operation Sindoor is seen as a significant evolution in India’s military strategy, shifting from mere deterrence to the direct imposition of costs on Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism.





Indian leadership has signalled that such robust counterattacks will be the "new normal" in response to future provocations, underscoring a new era of heightened military readiness and strategic clarity in the region.





