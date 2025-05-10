



Amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has played a pivotal role in countering a surge of misinformation on social media. In particular, PIB Fact Check debunked a widely circulated video that falsely claimed to show a Pakistani attack on Jammu.





Upon investigation, the unit determined that the video actually originated from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and was recorded in February 2025, not in Jammu as alleged. The official PIB Fact Check handle on X (formerly Twitter) issued a clear statement: "Fake News Alert! An old video is circulating on social media claiming a Pakistani attack on Jammu. #PIBFactCheck - This video is originally from Dhaka, from February 2025. Don't fall for misinformation".





This clarification comes at a time when Pakistan-based social media handles have intensified efforts to spread false narratives and disrupt the ground reality through misinformation campaigns. These activities have coincided with India's targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and subsequent Pakistani attempts at retaliation, including a large-scale drone attack.





The PIB Fact Check unit has been proactive in debunking several such misleading claims. Earlier, it refuted viral reports of multiple explosions at the Jammu Air Force Base, revealing that the accompanying image was actually from the Kabul Airport blast in August 2021, not a recent event in India.





Similarly, a video circulated with claims of an attack on Gujarat's Hazira Port was traced back to an oil tanker explosion on July 7, 2021, with no connection to recent events at the port or any Pakistani attack.





The efforts of PIB Fact Check have been crucial in maintaining public trust and preventing panic during a period of national security alert. By providing timely, evidence-backed clarifications and urging citizens to rely on official sources, the unit has helped counter attempts to destabilize the nation through misinformation.





The repeated exposure of fake news and myth-busting by PIB Fact Check underscores the importance of vigilance and responsible information sharing, especially during sensitive times of cross-border conflict and heightened security concerns.





ANI







