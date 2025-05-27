



The all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule has successfully concluded its visit to Qatar, marking the first stop in a four-nation diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor.





The delegation, which included prominent parliamentarians from across the political spectrum—such as Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur, V Muraleedharan (BJP), Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma (Congress), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (AAP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin—was received by the Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, upon arrival in Doha.





During their stay, the delegation engaged in a series of high-level meetings with Qatari dignitaries, including Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs; and Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, among others. These interactions extended to members of the Qatari parliament, government officials, and the academic and think-tank community at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs.





A central theme of the discussions was India’s united and unequivocal stance against cross-border terrorism. The Indian delegation conveyed the nation’s zero-tolerance policy, provided a detailed briefing on the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, and explained the rationale and conduct of Operation Sindoor—India’s targeted and proportionate military response to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The delegation emphasised the necessity of dismantling the infrastructure supporting terrorism and called for an end to the differentiation between terrorists and their backers.





Qatari officials reciprocated by reaffirming their own zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and condemned the Pahalgam attack, expressing solidarity with India. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously issued a strong condemnation of the attack, and recent high-level communications between the leadership of both countries further underlined this shared commitment to combat terrorism.





Beyond official meetings, the delegation engaged with the media, including editorial teams from leading Qatari newspapers such as Al Sharq and Peninsula, and participated in a round-table discussion with academics and think-tank experts. The delegation also addressed the Indian community in Qatar, commending their role in upholding the values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity, and for resisting divisive efforts aimed at destabilising India’s social fabric.





The visit was widely regarded as successful by both Indian and Qatari officials, with the Indian envoy describing it as having effectively communicated India’s position and fostering a strong sense of partnership against terrorism. The delegation’s next destination is South Africa, as part of its broader mission to reinforce India’s stance on terrorism and Operation Sindoor in key global capitals.





The Supriya Sule-led all-party delegation’s Qatar visit achieved its objectives of diplomatic engagement, international outreach on counter-terrorism, and community interaction, setting a constructive tone for the subsequent legs of the four-nation tour.



