



A specialised workshop focusing on “Cyber Crime Investigation and Cyber Intelligence” was inaugurated today at the Cyber Complex in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant step by the State Crime Branch to bolster the capabilities of law enforcement in Odisha.





The event was graced by the presence of Odisha Director General of Police (DGP), Shri Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, who attended as the chief guest and formally launched the workshop.





This initiative is designed to equip police officers from all ranges and district levels, spanning from constables to senior officials, with the latest skills and methodologies essential for combating the growing menace of cybercrime.





The comprehensive training aims to enhance the accuracy of cybercrime detection and improve the proficiency of investigators in handling a wide array of cyber-related offences.





In response to the increasing prevalence of cybercrimes such as financial fraud, identity theft, digital extortion, and exploitation, the Odisha government has approved the establishment of 20 new cyber and economic offence police stations across the state.





These specialised units are expected to play a pivotal role in both the prevention and investigation of cybercrimes, thereby strengthening the overall security framework. Furthermore, the government’s decision to set up the Odisha Cyber Command Centre in Bhubaneswar underscores its commitment to streamlining cybercrime detection and providing effective assistance to victims.





DGP Khurania, in his address, highlighted the critical importance of continuous training and technological advancement for law enforcement personnel to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.





The workshop featured expert-led sessions by renowned cybercrime specialist Dr. Rakshit Tandon, who provided in-depth training on advanced cyber investigation techniques and digital intelligence strategies.





Officers from various districts actively participated, gaining valuable insights and practical knowledge to enhance their investigative capabilities. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by DIG STF Shri Pinak Mishra, acknowledging the contributions of all participants and experts involved.





This workshop represents a proactive and strategic effort by the Odisha Police to build a robust and technologically adept force capable of effectively addressing the complex challenges posed by cybercrime in the digital age.





Agencies







