India’s first indigenously built Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) drone, developed by Sisir Radar, represents a major leap in the nation’s Earth observation and defence technology capabilities. This drone platform is entirely designed and manufactured in-house by Sisir Radar, a Kolkata-based start-up led by renowned radar expert Tapan Misra, known for his pivotal roles in ISRO’s imaging satellite programs and the NISAR mission.





Key Features And Capabilities





24/7, All-Weather Imaging: The SAR drone delivers high-resolution imagery regardless of weather conditions or lighting, making it invaluable for round-the-clock surveillance and reconnaissance.





Multi-Band SAR Systems: Sisir Radar has developed SAR payloads across P, L, and X bands, each offering unique advantages for different applications. Notably, their L-band SAR has achieved a 1-meter resolution, while the X-band SAR has reached a ground breaking 0.4m x 0.3m resolution—the highest for any Indian SAR system to date.





Robust Drone Platform: The drone is engineered for stability and consistent data acquisition, even in challenging weather, ensuring reliable performance in real-world defence and disaster scenarios.





Advanced Data Processing: Imagery is processed using a cloud-based SAR processor, enabling rapid, efficient handling of large datasets and precise georeferencing with platforms like Google Maps.





Applications: The SAR drone is suited for a range of critical missions, including:





Defence and surveillance (all-weather, day-night monitoring) Disaster management (floods, earthquakes) Environmental monitoring (deforestation, urban expansion) Infrastructure inspection (pipelines, bridges) Precision agriculture (crop health assessment).





The SAR systems support both 2D and 3D imaging, and their automatic registration with map references enhances usability for strategic operations.





Sisir Radar’s P-band SAR is the world’s highest-resolution in its class and is flown on a drone, a global first.





Strategic Significance





Sisir Radar’s SAR drone marks a shift for India from reliance on foreign imports to indigenous, export-ready, high-tech surveillance solutions. The company’s advancements in both hardware and software integration—covering everything from radar payloads to cloud-based image processing—position it as a leader in India’s rapidly evolving private defence sector.





“With our all-weather, day and night, high-frequency imaging drone-borne SARs, invisible details come to light… Its commercial and strategic applications will remain unhindered by clouds, smoke, fog and even pitch darkness.”





This development not only strengthens India’s defence and intelligence capabilities but also opens new avenues for civilian and commercial applications in Earth observation and geospatial intelligence.





