



The Indian Army has significantly enhanced its air defence capabilities by integrating TATA Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) advanced Thermal Sighting System with the Russian-origin IGLA man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS). This state-of-the-art thermal sight, specifically the Rajak Thermal Weapon Sight-Cooled (TWC), empowers operators with real-time tracking and engagement of aerial threats such as drones, helicopters, and aircraft, both during the day and at night, as well as in adverse weather and low-visibility conditions.





The Rajak TWC employs advanced cooled thermal imaging technology, which provides superior detection and recognition ranges compared to uncooled systems. It enables detection of man-sized targets up to 6 km and tank-sized targets up to 4 km, while larger aerial targets like aircraft and helicopters can be detected from 12–15 km away. Smaller targets, such as UAVs, can be tracked from 3 km. This capability is crucial for countering modern threats, including low-flying drones and loitering munitions, which often evade conventional radar and visual detection, especially at night or in challenging terrains.





Over 150 Rajak TWC systems have already been delivered to various commands within the Indian Army, including the Northern, Eastern, Central, and Southern Commands, with further deliveries expected for the Western Command by mid-2025. The integration of this indigenous thermal sight with the Igla-S MANPADS is a major step under India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiative, reducing dependence on foreign technology and boosting domestic defence manufacturing.





The Igla-S system itself is a third-generation, shoulder-fired, infrared-homing surface-to-air missile with a range of up to 6 km and an altitude ceiling of 3.5 km. It features a high-explosive fragmentation warhead and advanced seeker technology for improved resistance to countermeasures. The addition of the Rajak TWC significantly enhances the Igla-S’s operational flexibility, allowing infantry units to rapidly deploy and effectively neutralize aerial threats in both conventional and asymmetric warfare scenarios.





TASL’s optronics manufacturing facility, equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, ensures high-quality production and the ability to meet the growing demand for advanced thermal sights. This integration not only addresses critical gaps in India’s very short-range air defence (VSHORADS) network but also aligns with broader modernization efforts that include indigenous drone detection and interdiction systems and upcoming laser-guided VSHORADS.





The deployment of TATA Advanced Systems’ advanced Thermal Sighting System on the Indian Army’s IGLA missile platforms marks a substantial leap in India’s air defence posture.





It provides operators with real-time, all-weather, day-and-night engagement capabilities, directly addressing emerging threats from drones and low-flying aircraft, and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to technological self-reliance in defence.





