



In a significant advancement for India’s defence technology, TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have jointly developed a passive exoskeleton designed specifically for the Indian armed forces.





This innovative wearable system is engineered to address one of the most persistent challenges faced by soldiers: the physical strain of carrying heavy combat loads across rugged and demanding terrains.





The passive exoskeleton provides crucial mechanical support to key joints such as the knees, hips, and lower back—areas most susceptible to fatigue and injury during prolonged operations.





By incorporating passive elements like springs and dampers, the exoskeleton is able to transfer up to 75% of the carried load directly to the ground, significantly reducing the effective weight borne by the soldier and thereby minimising physical exhaustion.





The exoskeleton’s design allows soldiers to perform strenuous tasks such as long marches, climbing, and crawling with greater efficiency and less fatigue, as demonstrated in various simulated combat scenarios.





This enhanced load-bearing capability not only improves operational efficiency but also extends the endurance of soldiers, enabling them to remain active for longer durations without frequent rest breaks.





The system is intended to be worn over standard uniforms or combat gear, ensuring compatibility with existing military equipment and maximising ease of use in the field.





The development of this passive exoskeleton marks a milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance and innovation in defence technology. It reflects a broader trend among global militaries to adopt wearable augmentation devices that improve soldier safety, productivity, and operational effectiveness, especially in environments where traditional logistical support is limited or in high-altitude, inhospitable terrains.





The exoskeleton is currently undergoing trials with the Indian Army to assess its effectiveness and operational benefits, with feedback from these tests expected to inform further refinements and the potential integration of active, powered components in future iterations.





The TATA-DRDO passive exoskeleton represents a forward-looking approach to enhancing the capabilities and well-being of Indian soldiers, underscoring the nation’s commitment to equipping its armed forces with cutting-edge solutions for modern warfare.





IDN (With Input From Agencies)











