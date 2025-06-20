



The Indian Army has commenced the process of raising its third regiment equipped with the indigenously manufactured Dhanush artillery guns, marking a significant step in the ongoing modernization of its artillery capabilities.





The Dhanush project, overseen by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL)—formerly part of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)—aims to induct a total of 114 guns across six regiments, with each regiment comprising 18 guns.





The first Dhanush gun was inducted in April 2019, but progress has been slower than anticipated, with only two regiments operational so far. This slow pace of delivery has raised concerns about meeting the original target of completing all inductions by March 2026, as outlined by defence officials and sources within the establishment.





Despite these delays, the induction of Dhanush represents a major milestone for India’s defence manufacturing sector, as it is the country’s first long-range artillery gun to be produced domestically.





The gun features approximately 80% indigenous content, a figure expected to rise to 90% in the future, which not only simplifies maintenance through easier access to spare parts but also strengthens the indigenous industrial base. Each Dhanush gun costs around ₹14 crore and is designed to operate effectively in challenging terrains, including high-altitude regions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, where the first regiment has already been deployed.





Technically, Dhanush is an upgraded version of the Swedish 155 mm, 39-calibre Bofors gun, but with significant enhancements. It boasts a 155 mm, 45-calibre barrel that is about 877 mm longer than the original Bofors, extending its firing range to approximately 36 km compared to the Bofors' 30 km. The system is equipped with modern technology for precise targeting and can deliver heavier ordnance, making it a formidable asset for the Army’s artillery regiments.





While the plan was to induct all 114 guns with 80% indigenous content by 2026, production challenges and delays have made it unlikely that the full complement will be delivered within the remaining timeframe. Nevertheless, the ongoing induction and operationalization of Dhanush regiments continue to bolster the Army’s firepower and self-reliance in critical defence technology.





