



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently undertook a significant counter-espionage operation, targeting 15 locations across eight Indian states—Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam, and West Bengal—in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage case.





The raids, conducted on Saturday, May 31, 2025, focused on premises associated with individuals suspected of collusion with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).





During the operation, NIA teams seized a substantial amount of incriminating evidence, including electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, which are now under intensive forensic and investigative scrutiny.





The agency’s findings indicate that the suspects were serving as financial conduits for a broader espionage network orchestrated by operatives based in Pakistan, as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy. These individuals allegedly facilitated the transfer of funds to Indian nationals involved in leaking classified information, thereby undermining national security.





The investigation was initiated following the arrest on May 20, 2025, of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector, Moti Ram, who is accused of providing sensitive information to Pakistani operatives since 2023.





Moti Ram reportedly received payments through various intermediaries in India in exchange for the unauthorised disclosure of classified data pertaining to national security. His arrest and subsequent interrogation led to the identification and targeting of the broader spy network, prompting the multi-state raids.





The case has been registered under several stringent legal provisions, including sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 147 (waging or attempting to wage war against India), and 148 (conspiracy to commit offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, as well as sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 (pertaining to unauthorised communication of secret official information), and section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (related to individuals involved in terrorist acts or activities).





These provisions reflect the gravity of the offences and the intent to prosecute all involved parties to the fullest extent of the law.





The NIA’s ongoing investigation continues to probe the extent and ramifications of the espionage network, with a particular focus on dismantling its financial infrastructure and identifying additional operatives both within and outside India. The operation underscores the persistent threat posed by foreign intelligence agencies and highlights the Indian government’s resolve to counter such activities through robust legal and investigative measures.





Based On A PTI Report





