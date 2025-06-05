



On June 5, 2025, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) executed two coordinated attacks targeting Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of five security personnel and injuries to several others, including a senior officer. These incidents underscore the escalating conflict and persistent unrest in the region.





In the first attack, BLA fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy in the Kund Kapran area of Zamuran, located in Kech district. According to a statement by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the militants targeted two military vehicles, destroying one completely.





This assault led to the immediate death of five Pakistani security personnel and left several others wounded. The BLA emphasised that this operation was part of their ongoing armed resistance against what they describe as the "occupying Pakistani state," reiterating their demand for the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from Balochistan and the region's liberation.





A separate attack occurred near Bakra Mandi on the Eastern Bypass of Quetta, where BLA operatives targeted a police vehicle. The group reportedly used a grenade in the assault, injuring Station House Officer (SHO) Noorullah and several other police personnel. The BLA promptly claimed responsibility for both attacks, framing them as components of a broader campaign for Baloch rights and sovereignty.





The Baloch Liberation Army, banned by the Pakistani government, has significantly intensified its operations in recent months. The group has carried out a series of high-profile attacks across Balochistan, including ambushes on military convoys, assaults on police stations, and blockades of key highways. These operations are part of a sustained insurgency rooted in longstanding grievances over political marginalisation, economic exploitation, and alleged military repression by the Pakistani state.





Baloch nationalist groups, including the BLA, accuse Pakistani security agencies of widespread human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances of youth, women, and intellectuals. Many of those reported missing have later been found dead, their bodies often discovered in remote mountainous areas. These allegations have fuelled further resentment and bolstered the BLA's narrative of resistance.





Despite the severity of the recent attacks, Pakistani authorities have yet to issue an official response as of this report. The ongoing violence highlights the deep-seated challenges facing Balochistan, where calls for autonomy and control over local resources continue to drive conflict between separatist groups and the state.





The latest BLA attacks in Zamuran and Quetta represent a continuation of the group's intensified campaign against Pakistani security forces, reflecting both the volatility of the region and the enduring nature of the Baloch nationalist struggle.





Based On ANI Report







