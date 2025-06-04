



Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has emphasized the potential of intelligence collaboration between India and Pakistan in significantly reducing terrorism across South Asia.





Speaking at a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters, Bhutto-Zardari asserted that if the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan and India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) were to cooperate, both nations would witness a marked decrease in terrorist activities.





He highlighted that such collaboration could serve as a crucial step towards regional stability, especially given the persistent threat posed by non-state actors and the ever-present risk of escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Bhutto-Zardari's remarks come in the wake of heightened tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in India conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Pakistan responded with attempted attacks on Indian military bases over the next three days, prompting a strong counter-response from India. Hostilities ceased after direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries on May 10, leading to an understanding to halt military actions.





The PPP leader underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue as the only viable path to peace, reiterating Pakistan's willingness to engage in comprehensive talks with India, including on counterterrorism measures. He proposed the creation of a mutually agreed platform for both sides to raise concerns, jointly investigate terrorist incidents, and ensure accountability, thereby reducing the risk of miscalculation and escalation.





Bhutto-Zardari also addressed the international community, particularly acknowledging the role played by the United States in mediating the recent ceasefire. He warned that the risk of conflict between India and Pakistan had not diminished, despite the ceasefire, and urged continued global engagement to prevent future crises.





On the issue of water security, Bhutto-Zardari criticized India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an attempt to "weaponise water." He warned that any move to cut off water supplies to Pakistan would be viewed as an act of war and a violation of the UN Charter.





Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's statements reflect a call for pragmatic cooperation on intelligence and counterterrorism, the establishment of dispute resolution mechanisms, and the avoidance of escalatory actions such as the suspension of water-sharing agreements. His proposals highlight the urgent need for structured dialogue and international involvement to ensure peace and stability in the region, especially in the aftermath of recent military confrontations and ongoing security challenges.





Based On A PTI Report







