



Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev arrived in New Delhi on June 5, 2025, to participate in the fourth meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, scheduled for June 6. This high-level diplomatic engagement, hosted by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, brings together the foreign ministers of all five Central Asian republics—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—to deepen regional cooperation and address shared challenges.





The Dialogue is a key ministerial platform, first launched in Samarkand in 2019, designed to strengthen ties between India and Central Asia. Over successive editions, the Dialogue has focused on critical areas including regional security, counter-terrorism, connectivity, and economic cooperation. The 2025 meeting is expected to build on these priorities, with specific discussions on trade, infrastructure, technology, and joint development initiatives.





A notable feature of this year’s engagement is the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting, held on June 5 in collaboration with FICCI. This forum aims to boost economic ties by fostering trade, investment, and sectoral partnerships between Indian and Central Asian businesses. The Business Council provides a platform for B2B meetings and industry sessions, reflecting the growing economic dimension of the partnership.





India and the Central Asian countries share millennia-old cultural and historical connections, with Buddhism and ancient trade routes forming the early basis of engagement. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992 following the breakup of the Soviet Union, India has rapidly expanded its outreach, becoming one of the first countries to formalize ties with the newly independent Central Asian states. High-level visits, including those by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and 2019, have further cemented strategic partnerships.





Strategic cooperation, especially in defence and security, is a core pillar of the relationship. India conducts annual military exercises such as “KazInd” with Kazakhstan, “Khanjar” with Kyrgyzstan, and “Dustlik” with Uzbekistan, and provides training programs for Central Asian defence personnel. The Dialogue also addresses pressing security concerns, particularly in light of rising extremism in Afghanistan and Pakistan, with counterterrorism and intelligence sharing high on the agenda.





Despite these advances, trade volumes have fluctuated, peaking at USD 3 billion in 2019-20 but dropping to around USD 1.2 billion in FY 2024-25. India is actively encouraging Central Asian participation in connectivity initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chabahar Port to overcome logistical challenges and boost trade.





India’s development cooperation extends to grant-funded projects, educational exchanges, and the establishment of IT and infrastructure centres across Central Asia. Thousands of training and scholarship opportunities have been offered to Central Asian students and professionals, further strengthening people-to-people ties.





Foreign Minister Kulubaev’s visit and the fourth India-Central Asia Dialogue underscore India’s commitment to forging a closer, multifaceted partnership with Central Asia, focusing on security, economic growth, connectivity, and cultural ties in a rapidly evolving regional landscape.



