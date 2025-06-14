



The BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) missile program represents a significant advancement in India's supersonic cruise missile capabilities, with development progressing toward critical testing and production milestones.





However, there appears to be some confusion regarding the current leadership of BrahMos Aerospace, as Dr. Jaiteerth R Joshi has been serving as the CEO and Managing Director since December 1, 2024, having succeeded Atul Dinkar Rane who held the position from 2021 to 2024. The referenced statements about flight testing and production timelines align closely with official announcements from BrahMos Aerospace leadership regarding the next-generation missile system.





The BrahMos-NG missile program has reached advanced stages of development, with comprehensive design blueprints now finalised and the program transitioning into the critical development phase.





According to official statements from BrahMos Aerospace leadership, the missile is approaching its first flight test, which is scheduled for 2026, with production anticipated to commence between 2027 and 2028. The development timeline indicates that captive flight trials will begin in 2026, and if these integration tests proceed smoothly, the first developmental test firing could take place by late 2027 or early 2028.





The missile system represents a significant technological advancement over its predecessor, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies to achieve a more compact and lightweight design without compromising operational effectiveness. The BrahMos-NG maintains the same devastating capabilities as the original BrahMos missile while offering enhanced platform compatibility and reduced radar signature characteristics.





The BrahMos-NG demonstrates remarkable improvements in size and weight optimisation compared to the original BrahMos system. The next-generation missile weighs approximately 1.3 to 1.6 tonnes and measures 6 meters in length, representing a significant reduction from the original BrahMos which weighs 3 tonnes and measures 9 meters. Despite this substantial size reduction, the missile maintains a formidable operational range of 290 kilometres, with potential for extension to 450 kilometres through future upgrades.





The missile achieves supersonic speeds of Mach 3.5, ensuring it remains among the fastest cruise missiles in operational service worldwide. The BrahMos-NG incorporates advanced stealth characteristics through a reduced radar cross-section design, making it significantly more difficult for enemy air defence systems to detect and engage. The missile features an indigenous seeker system equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, enhancing its precision targeting capabilities and overall effectiveness.





The BrahMos-NG includes a dedicated Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) variant specifically designed for deployment from standard 533mm torpedo tubes, addressing the strategic requirement for underwater launch capabilities. This submarine-launched variant maintains the same core performance characteristics as other BrahMos-NG configurations while being optimized for the unique challenges of underwater deployment. The missile's torpedo tube compatibility ensures seamless integration with India's existing and future submarine fleet, particularly the upcoming Project-75I (P-75I) class submarines.





The submarine-launched variant has been specifically engineered to handle the complex dynamics of underwater launch, including water exit stability and rapid transition to supersonic cruise flight. BrahMos Aerospace has confirmed that the SLCM variant is in advanced stages of development, with comprehensive testing scheduled to validate underwater launch capabilities, flight stability, and integration with submarine systems. The missile's compact dimensions make it particularly suitable for submarine applications, where space constraints are critical considerations.





The BrahMos-NG's reduced size and weight characteristics enable integration across a significantly broader range of platforms compared to its predecessor. The missile has been designed for compatibility with the Russian-origin Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, which can carry up to three BrahMos-NG missiles simultaneously, as well as India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Dassault Rafale. The enhanced platform compatibility represents a major operational advantage, allowing for more flexible deployment strategies and increased strike capacity across the Indian Armed Forces.





The air-launched variant maintains the same core capabilities while being optimised for fighter aircraft integration, with specialised configurations for different platform requirements. The missile's versatility extends to ground-based applications, where it can be deployed from lighter 8x8 launch vehicles compared to the 12x12 vehicles required for the original BrahMos system. This enhanced mobility and deployment flexibility significantly expands the missile's tactical applications and operational utility across diverse combat scenarios.





The BrahMos-NG has generated substantial international interest, with over a dozen countries expressing preliminary interest in the missile system even before its first flight test. The export potential represents a significant opportunity for India's defence industry, building upon the successful export of BrahMos systems to the Philippines, which marked India's first major cruise missile export achievement. Ongoing discussions with several Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern nations indicate strong market demand for advanced supersonic cruise missile capabilities.





The international appeal of the BrahMos-NG stems from its unique combination of supersonic speed, precision guidance, and platform versatility, characteristics that distinguish it from predominantly subsonic cruise missiles available in the international market. The missile's proven technology foundation, combined with next-generation enhancements, positions it as a highly competitive option for nations seeking to enhance their strike capabilities while maintaining technological independence from traditional defence suppliers.





